it was her husband Dalton Gomez who designed it

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez got married last Sunday in great secret, they decided to pronounce the fateful yes away from the spotlight. In the last few hours, however, a small indiscretion has emerged about their wedding rings: they are precious and tailor-made and were designed by the groom himself.

Ariana Grande and the real estate agent Dalton Gomez they got married last Sunday, the news came “by surprise”, leaving fans speechless. Although it was a long time that there was talk of the alleged marriage of the couple, just think of the fact that the wedding proposal dates back to last December, in recent weeks the two had not leaked anything, being careful to organize everything in secrecy. Very little is known about the ceremony and the photos in the singer’s wedding dress are literally impossible to find but, when it comes to wedding rings, the jewelers who made them let slip some very particular indiscretions.

Ariana Grande’s wedding ring is in platinum and diamonds

Wedding rings are the symbol of love par excellence and that’s why Ariana grande and Dalton Gomez have gone big. According to the indiscretions of the tabloids, it was the real estate agent who designed them and, as happened with the engagement ring with pearls and diamonds, he spared no expense. He asked the jeweler Jack Solow for help, creating a unique and extraordinary jewel. One of the spokespersons of the jewelry has in fact explained that the rings are bands in platinum and diamonds, they have been made to measure but at the moment he has not given any information on their value. The only detail that is known? Dalton would have been very happy with the result.

The wedding organized in secret

Dalton Gomez and Ariana Grande began dating in January 2020, which is a few months after they met on the set of the video “Stuck With U”. Between them it was immediately love, so much so that at the end of last year the coveted wedding proposal arrived (complete with a super precious maxi ring). On May 16 they pronounced the fateful yes, even if they preferred to celebrate the happy event in secrecy and away from the spotlight. What is known about their marriage? It would have been celebrated in their villa in Montecito, a luxury home worth about 6 million dollars, in front of less than 20 guests, or the closest friends and relatives. Will they organize something more spectacular in the near future? At the moment they seem to be happy like this: fulfilling their dream of love by becoming husband and wife is enough for them.