It was his and he let it go; now devers must wait more

Red Sox star third baseman Rafael Devers recently turned down an extension offer from the team. Boston’s offer to Devers surpassed the $124MM deal that his countryman José Ramírez signed with the Cleveland Guardians. No further details of the offer are known.

It is suggested that further discussions are unlikely before the Red Sox open the season on Friday against their bitter rivals, the New York Yankees. Devers has previously suggested he won’t consider an extension this season. That apparently prepares him for play this season with a salary of $11.2MMwhich he and the Sox agreed to last month to avoid an arbitration hearing:

It stands to reason that the Boston front office would push to extend Devers next winter, at the earliest. He is controllable by arbitration for another season beyond this one. By the upcoming offseason, the reigning American League Silver Slugger at third base will have amassed more than $16 million in career earnings from him.

Barring a major injury, he’ll be in line for a pretty notable raise in salary this season during his final year of arbitration before hitting free agency ahead of his 27-year campaign.