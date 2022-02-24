‘It was hopeful’; Spanish press praises Orbelín Pineda after his debut

Midtime Editorial

Vigo, Spain / 22.02.2022 14:37:21





The european adventure started officially for Orbelin Pineda after weeks of waiting and it is that he added his first minutes in LaLiga after entering late in the game against I raisedleaving good impressions and comments of the Spanish press.

The mexican soccer player almost becomes hero for him Celta Vigo, well in the rfinal ect of the party almost makes the winning goal; despite having played 28 minutes, he took praise of the media in Spain and the fans.

What did the Spanish press say about Orbelín’s debut?

different medias of communication dedicated some words to Orbelin Pineda, where highlighted their individual quality, that he has a good vision of the game and that, despite being ‘new’, he can be seen attached to his teammates.

‘The voice of Galicia’ published the following about the Mexican: “The premiere of Orbelín should be considered hopeful. Celta considers that they signed a player to give many joys in the next five years, but still has to finish adapting. From the outset, yeah you can see the month and a half he has been in Vigo”.

In this european portal there is pulled apart where you can qualify the performance of football playersand Pineda got a 5.35 ratingbeing somewhat low but it was the sixth player with the highest score.

‘The Uncheck’ said the following about Orbelín Pineda: “He had the victory in his boots: brushstrokes of quality in the debut Orbelín Pineda with Celtic. At the time of his arrival, he was not in the best physical shape. He stayed on the bench against Osasuna, Sevilla, Rayo Vallecano and Cádiz, but has already been released as light blue leaving good feelings”.

‘Vigo Lighthouse’ published the following headline around the Mexican: “Orbelín leaves good sensations and some sparkle”.

Finally, media such as ‘Marca’ and ‘AS’ also highlighted the actions of Orbelin Pinedaconsidering that to have entered exchange ‘made a difference’although it has a long way to go hook up and earn a place in the starting 11.

​