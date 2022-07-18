“It was horrible”: Ana de Armas recounts how the media harassed her while she had an affair with Ben Affleck and why she decided to move from Los Angeles | People | Entertainment

Ana de Armas told Elle magazine about her rising career in Hollywood and confessed that the attention for her relationship with Ben Affleck was “horrible”, to the point that she left Los Angeles to move to New York.

The Cuban-Spanish actress appears on the cover of the magazine in the August edition as part of the promotion for the premiere of the film “The Gray Man”, in which she stars alongside Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

Ana de Armas in ‘Blonde’, the new ‘biopic’ about the legendary Marilyn Monroe

This was the harassment of Ana de Armas during her relationship with Ben Affleck

The relationship of the 34-year-old actress with the 49-year-old interpreter caught the attention of the media, although the end became scandalous. Just a month after Ana de Armas sold her house to go to Los Angeles with Affleck, they decided to separate.

Now, more than a year later, de Armas clarifies that the reason they decided to separate is because the actress couldn’t stand the media attention and Ben couldn’t move from Los Angeles, since his children live there.

“Going through that helped me confirm that this city was not for me,” explains De Armas in the interview with Elle. “It’s a city that keeps you anxious.”

Currently, Ana lives in an apartment in New York with her partner, Paul Boukadakis, a Tinder executive, and is preparing for the premiere of “The Gray Man” and “Blonde”, where she plays Marilyn Monroe. Both projects will be on the Netflix platform. (AND)

