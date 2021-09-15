It was horrible, the actress reveals the difficulties of the role

15 years after the release of “The Devil wears Prada”, Meryl Streep is back in her memory to that experience. The hardest part was studying the character of Miranda Priestly: stepping into the shoes of such a haughty, cold and unapproachable woman was traumatic for her.

From The devil wears Prada nothing has been the same since. Immediately in every tyrant and abuser boss, the collaborators forced to hellish rhythms and requests of all kinds to be met without smudging have recognized Miranda Priestly. The character played by Meryl Streep has become iconic in mass culture and actually has a real basis too, because she was modeled on the fearsome Anna Wintour of Vogue. In the film, the director of the fashion magazine is used to treat her employees coldly, subjecting them to considerable psycho-physical stress. At the time of filming, the actress studied her character to perfection to render all the nuances in a realistic way. It was a demanding job but it paid off: it earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

How Meryl Streep became Miranda Priestly

Remembering the times of filming de The Devil dresses Prada, Meryl Streep admitted that time was very stressful for her. Stepping into the shoes of such an unhuman character took a lot of work. To make its interpretation credible and impactful, it relied on the Strasberg method. The technique is very popular among the great Hollywood actors: Dustin Hoffman, Jack Nicholson, Marlon Brando and Meryl Streep, Angelina Jolie, Nicole Kidman, Jonny Deep have made extensive use of it in their careers. It allows you to immerse yourself in a character completely, perfectly embodying each of his feelings to give it back to the viewer, but aiming to find that particular feeling within himself, flushing it out in his daily life or in his own life. This allows you to model even the most apparently impenetrable characters, who otherwise would risk remaining a mystery to the public.

The traumatic experience on the set de The devil wears Prada

Meryl Streep during the virtual reunion organized by Entertainment Weekly on the occasion of the 15 years since the release of the film, she said it was a job that really put her to the test. While the rest of the cast remembered it as a fun experience, she had different words. Used to being sociable and friendly in her privacy, Streep has had to step into the shoes of a self-centered, self-centered, unapproachable woman. Even with the cast he had to change his behavior and impose a detached, superficial, haughty attitude: “It was horrible! I was unhappy in my trailer. I could hear others laughing and having a good time while I was just depressed! I thought: this is the price to pay for being the boss“. That experience marked her so much, that she no longer tried her hand at Strasberg’s immersed technique!