“It was horrible,” Xbox Game Pass receives ridiculously low-rated game

Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service that is constantly receiving a ton of games. These are usually interesting releases that are sure to give someone a good time of fun; However, now something different happened: Xbox Game Pass added a game to its catalog that has a ridiculously low rating.

What happens is that Microsoft announced that the premieres of the day for Xbox Game Pass are now available. First of all we have the game with a bad rating: 7 Days to Die. Although it is a relatively popular game on PC, the situation is very different in the world of consoles.

The thing is that the Xbox version of 7 Days to Die It has an average of 35 on Metacritic, which contrasts with the good comments it has received on PC. Xbox Game Pass users have been surprised by this release, assuring that it is a lousy game whose console version has already been abandoned by its developers.

A painfully low rating

“I have heard about that game and how it was abandoned by the developers. Honestly, I’m surprised Microsoft would allow something like this on their service,” said a Twitter user known as @CallMeBiscuit25.

I heard about that game and how it was pretty much abandoned by the devs. Honestly surprised Microsoft would let something like that on their service. — Jake Coe (@CallMeBiscuit25) April 26, 2022

“Last night I downloaded and tried 7 Days to Die, it was horrible. How did a game like this get added to Game Pass? Incredibly choppy and buggy, with hardly any content, and hasn’t been updated in years. Games definitely have to be higher quality than this,” @XBA_Chazza noted.

I downloaded and tried 7 days to die last night, it was awful. How has a game like this been added to game pass? Incredibly choppy and buggy with next to no content, and hasn’t been updated in years. Surely games need to be of a higher quality than this. — Chazza (@XBA_Chazza) April 26, 2022

7 Days to Die is available on Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Today another game arrived on Xbox Game Pass

The good news is that 7 Days to Die It is not the only game that arrived today on Xbox Game Pass. In fact, there is already another title that you can enjoy as part of this subscription service.

We refer to Research and Destroy, a game that premiered today. It is a turn-based action game in which you will control 3 scientists to investigate and develop new weapons. This with the aim of destroying supernatural hordes that have annihilated humanity.

Research and Destroy is available on Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

What do you think about this new? Are you excited to play any of these titles thanks to Xbox Game Pass?

Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service that is available for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, although it can also be enjoyed on PC thanks to PC Game Pass and on mobile via the cloud if you have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. You can learn more about this service by clicking here.