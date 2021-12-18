“It was important to update history in our times”

“Use fear, because fear gives you an adrenaline rush. It gives you energy, almost a desperate sense of keeping your balance so as not to fall backwards from the precipice. If you arrive with too much confidence there will never be spontaneity, but if you use fear as fuel you will perform well ». This is what Mr. Steven Spielberg told his young Maria, Rachel Zegler, on the first day of filming West Side Story.

He was seventeen when he chose it among thousands of actresses, eighteen when they started shooting and now he is twenty, when the film is finally arriving in cinemas, from December 23 distributed by The Walt Disney Company Italia.

West Side Story is the modern tale of Romeo and Juliet, suitable for the dilapidated West Side of New York, which in 1957, in full gentrification, was driving Puerto Rico emigrants away from their homes, renovating the neighborhood that is still theater and turmoil today. cultural with the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. The same place where Steven Spielberg’s film had its world premiere.

In the interview with the Oscars award-winning director we faced an analysis of the similarities with the Broadway musical and the 1961 film directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins, especially on the importance of adapting a timeless classic to the present day.

(Service provided by Eva Carducci)