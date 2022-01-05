News

“It was in bad taste”

Gal Gadot admits that the video in which he sings Imagine together with other stars it was not a good idea

In March 2020 Gal Gadot convinced a handful of stars to participate in a rather solidarity video cringe. In the video the interpreter of Wonder Woman, inspired by the Italian trumpeter who played Imagine from the balcony, she sang John Lennon’s iconic song alongside star system peers, including Kristen Wiig, Jamie Dornan, James Marsden, Sarah Silverman, Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo, Amy Adams, Maya Rudolph, Zoe Kravitz, Jimmy Fallon , Pedro Pascal, Will Ferrel and Lynda Carter. The actress, in a new interview with InStyle, admitted that the infamous video was “in bad taste”, despite his best intentions.

The video, which had garnered more than 10.5 million views, was heavily criticized on social media and called a “cringe”. “Honey, look at all these rich people singing Imagine”, reads on Twitter. “It will be all right now, even if both of your parents have lost their jobs. This video is much better than money and it’s not at all irritating “. Gal Gadot reflected on the criticism of his video, released at the start of the lockdown in the midst of uncertainty and fear of the pandemic. “The pandemic was rampant in Europe and Israel, even before it reached the United States. The video was premature. It wasn’t the right time, and it wasn’t the right thing to do. It was in bad taste. Done with the best of intentions, but sometimes it doesn’t hit the mark, right? “. Celebrities such as Chris O’Dowd, Nick Cave, Judge Rinder and Ricky Gervais are among those who have argued against the video / cover of Imagine.


