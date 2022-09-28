It was known how was the prenuptial agreement that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had

Brad Pitt Y Angelina Jolie They were one of the most beloved couples in Hollywood for 12 years. They began their love story in the midst of a controversy in 2004, while filming the movie Mr. and Mrs. Smith. At that time the actor was married to Jennifer Aniston and she was divorcing Billy Bob Thornton.

Although they assured that the dates did not coincide and that the blonde did not cheat on the star of Friends with her filming partner, many assure that it is because of that new crush for whom he ended up leaving her. The relationship between them was confirmed in 2005, a month after Brad and Jennifer had signed the divorce.

Brad and Angelina.

“Between us first a friendship arose and, suddenly, it happened. In a few months I realized that we had fallen in love and I couldn’t wait to go to work and see him. It was toward the end of filming, when we talked about how maybe our thing could mean something more than we had allowed ourselves to believe. Still, we take a lot of things into consideration,” he said. Angelina Jolie about what happened to Brad Pitt.

Since they began their love story, they have built a huge family with six children together, three adoptive and three biological. They only got engaged seven years later, in 2012, and the wedding took place in 2014. The ceremony was in a small parish in Miraval Castle, in the Var in the south of France, where only very close friends and family were present.

But before putting the signature that legally united them, Brad Pitt Y Angelina Jolie They signed a very detailed prenuptial agreement. One of the key points of that agreement was specifically in case the actor committed any infidelity, and if so, he would lose full custody of his children, something for which he has fought on more than one occasion since the separation.

The issue of assets was also discussed, and it was clarified that if they divorced each one could keep everything that belonged to them prior to marriage. Those who were acquired during their legal bond would be separated between their six children, Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Pax, Vivienne, and Knox.