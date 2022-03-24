It was known what would be the duration of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

In less than two months it will hit theaters Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessthe new solo installment of the character played by benedict cumberbatch. The new production of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes after WandaVision, Loki, What If…?and Spider-Man: No Way Home They got involved little by little with the multiverse concept, something that will deepen the new installment of Doctor Strange.

In this continuation, the Master of the Mystic Arts must deal with the repercussions of the spell cast in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which opened the doors of the multiverse. However, the mysteries that this mysterious universe full of possibilities harbors do not seem to be the best.

In the last hours it was known what would be the possible duration of the film. According to the Ingresso website, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness would last for 148 minutes. If true, it would become one of Marvel’s longest films.

Other films from the studio that have had a similar or longer duration are: Avengers: Endgame (181 minutes), Eternals (157 minutes) and Avengers: Infinity War (149 minutes). In the case of Spider-Man: No Way Homethe film lasted 150 minutes, but we must not forget that it is a co-production between Marvel and Sony.

Nor should we lose sight of Doc Strange 2 is in the midst of reshoots, which have been going on for a few months, which could lead to altering the length of the tape in the editing room.

Elizabeth Olsen will be back as the Scarlet Witch

The first previews of the film directed by sam raimi promises an adventure through worlds and universes, as well as the appearance of new characters and the return of others. One of the most anticipated is the reappearance of elizabeth olsen as Wanda Maximoff, now the Scarlet Witchwho is emerging as one of the possible antagonists of the story.

Remember that at the end of WandaVision, Wanda was in possession of the Darkhold, an ancient book that houses the secrets of Chaos Magic, the same one that has given her powers. She is also looking for her children, who were possibly trapped in another dimension. This is sure to spell trouble for the fragile layer of reality, which was weakened by Strange’s spell in No Way Home.

They will also make their return Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong, and Chiwetel Ejiofor, who will return as Christine Palmer, Wong, and Baron Mordo, respectively. in turn adds Xochitl Gomez, who will make her MCU debut as America Chavez, a superhero who has the ability to open portals to other universes. As if that were not enough, the cameo of Sir Patrick Stewart like the beloved Professor Charles Xavier.

Xochitl Gomez makes her debut as America Chavez

The film’s script is in charge of michael waldron, who previously worked on the first season of Loki. Director sam raimi He was in charge of getting behind the scenes, which has excited fans, after having brought to life the successful Spider-Man trilogy with Tobey Maguire.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters next May 6th.

