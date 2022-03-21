It was known when coach Osorio would leave America

A new chapter added the estrangement or the very cold working relationship between the largest shareholder of America, Tulio Gómez, and the coach of the scarlet eleventh, Juan Carlos Osorio.

On Saturday, after the match and as if they agreed, there were ‘indirections’ between manager and coach, which has led to the relationship entering the path of no return and with a date already defined to put an end to so many discrepancies.

El País was able to establish that, if nothing extraordinary happens, Osorio will lead América until June.

The technician will be compensated for a value much lower than what he could charge today in case the America leadership decides to cut the employment relationship once and for all.

There have been several disagreements between Gómez and Osorio: they began with the coach’s offers to go and manage the Colombian National Team even though he had a current contract with América, they continued with statements by the coach after a defeat in Barranquilla stating that “this is what there is in America”, and they continued with a new offer now to be Minister of Sports and with an embarrassing stomp on a Medellín player last week during a Copa Suramericana match.

The elimination in that tournament, in which America failed to pocket more than 900 thousand dollars, also bothered the largest shareholder.

And on Saturday, after a new defeat, among his excuses, Osorio, in a clear allusion to many people, stated that “the game is understood by very few and everyone talks about soccer”, also assuring that he had to use several young soccer players .

What did the manager reply?

What the coach said on Saturday did not go unnoticed by Tulio Gómez, who in two trills made his annoyance clear and incidentally answered the coach firmly.

“The bad worker blames the tool, because the mediocre do not accept their own mistakes and blame others for their inability,” said the leader in a first trill.

Later he complemented his nonconformity with another forceful message in which he said that “God gives us the tools to obtain victory, but those who think they are wise do not know how to use them.”

El País consulted close sources who asked for their names to be omitted, but confirmed two situations that are already very clear.

“Osorio is leaving in June, that is already decided because already in America – and I am not just talking about Don Tulio – they can’t take it anymore,” said one of those sources, who indicated that they will leave him until that month, except that the technician decide to resign earlier, because the compensation is less expensive for that date.

Another of those close to the scarlet Board of Directors assured that there is practically no communication between manager and technician.

“That was definitely broken and although the ‘teacher’ apologized to Don Tulio and his wife a few weeks ago for something he had said, today they are practically unrelated. They are waiting for these three months to pass to get him out,” the source said.

El País also learned of clashes that have occurred within the American Football Committee, which is the one that meets with the coach after each game to analyze what happened.

Apparently, Osorio has not followed in a good way the recommendations made to him there and that is why in a press conference he says what he said, for example, on Saturday after the defeat against Medellín: “the game is understood by very few and football They all talk.”

an irregular campaign

The irregularity of America is clearly reflected in the standings, in which for now it remains outside the group of eight.

The reds of Cali have played 11 games, of which they have won four, lost another four and tied three.

América in those 11 games has scored 12 goals, but has received the same amount, which speaks of an unbalanced team.

Of the last ten games, Juan Carlos Osorio’s team barely won three, although one of them left him out of the South American Cup.

With Medellín he recently played three games for the international competition: he lost 2-1 at the Atanasio Girardot, won 2-1 at the Pascual, but was eliminated on penalties, and lost 1-3 at the San Fernandino for the Colombian League.

The other two games he won were against Cali (1-0) and Once Caldas (2-0).

Instead, he lost to Junior (1-0), Águilas (2-0) and Cortuluá (2-0); tied with Equidad (1-1) and Santa Fe (2-2).

The League began with a 1-0 victory over Envigado, on the second matchday they tied in Pereira 1-1, and in their third outing they thrashed Bucaramanga 3-0 at home.

The fans ask for change

The red fans made themselves felt again on Saturday after the match against Medellín, asking for Osorio to leave in a single chorus.

In social networks, several well-known fans made their position clear.

Gabriel Orozco, from América en la Red, said: “What a shame! America was defeated by Pascual against Medellin. Osorio’s team is moving further and further away from the eight and football is the biggest absentee each date. There was low attendance at Pascual because Osorio’s results and his ways keep the fans away”.

For his part, comedian Carlos ‘El Mono’ Sánchez said that “Osorio even apologized to the one who takes care of his car. He should take advantage and get the best excuse he has to leave America: 33% return without getting anything in 16 months”.

Despite the nonconformity of managers and fans, Osorio remains in his position.