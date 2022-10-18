It was known who will play Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in the trial movie of the year

The defamation trial that Johnny Depp and Amber Heard starred in this year will have a fictional film. And not only that: it is already known who will play the actors and even their lawyers.

Variety revealed that in Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trialthe actor Mark Hapk will embody Depp, while Megan Davis to Heard.







Hapka and Depp. Similar? Photo: AFP (Depp)

Hapka is known for having starred in the films parallels Y the move and Davis for having acted in Famous Y Alone in the Dark. It is worth clarifying that both are artists whose fame did not transcend too many borders.







Davis will play Heard. Photo: EFE (Heard)

On the other hand, in rather secondary roles, melissa marty will make Camille VasquezDepp’s star lawyer, and Mary Carrig of Elaine BredehoftAmber’s representative.

The film, directed by Sarah Lohmann and written by Guy Nicolucciwill come September 30th to the free Fox’s Tubi streaming service.







Carrig and attorney Elaine Bredehoft. Photo: Reuters (Elaine)







Melissa will play Vasquez. Photo: Reuters (Melissa)

adam lewinsonTubi’s chief content officer, said in a statement that the platform and MarVista produced the film with the goal of “capturing a timely version of a story that became part of the cultural ethos, painting a unique picture of what millions saw on headlines over the summer.

“‘Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial’ is one of many timely and culturally relevant original films to come out of our expanding partnership and the slate of films being produced in collaboration with Tubi.” hannah pilemerCreative EVP of MarVista Affairs.







The trial lasted from April to June. Photo: AP

“Connecting viewers to stories with this kind of social currency and topicality makes them a must-watch for any fan of pop culture or celebrity drama.”

trial of the year

Since the legal dispute began on April 11, Depp and Heard have spoken of strong episodes related to their private lives and have shown shocking material from the time they lived together.

The trial, which ended on June 1, was one of the most mediatic in memory, full of very strong accusations, explicit evidence and overwhelming testimonies.







Amber Heard was hurt more than Depp at the end of the dispute. Photo: AFP

Both, it is worth remembering, began their relationship in 2012, married in 2015 and a year later they reached a divorce agreement, which ended in 2017.

In the midst of the procedures related to their breakup, she denounced her ex for physical and verbal abuse. Heard reaffirmed that he suffered these crimes – without mentioning his aggressor – in The Washington Post article that gave rise to the trial conflict.

For that note Depp sued her for defamation and she countersued.

Finally, the jury determined that the actress should pay her ex 10.35 million dollars and that he should pay 2 for the counterclaim that Heard made.







Depp received the support of his followers throughout the duration of the trial. Photo: AFP

The lawsuit, initially, had been for 50 million dollars in compensation for economic losses, while the counterclaim, which had to do, among other things, with an alleged smear campaign that Johnny would have faced against Amber, for 100.

