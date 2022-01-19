“It was like 500 atomic bombs in Hiroshima”: this is how the Tonga volcano exploded

What happened last Saturday in Tonga, the remote archipelago made up of more than 170 mostly uninhabited islands located in the South Pacific, must be a warning that no one ever forgets how powerful and devastating the force of nature can be.

According to what was estimated by researchers of the NASA, the sudden and violent eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai underwater volcano was equivalent to 5-10 megatons of TNT. In practice it was 500 times higher than that of the atomic bomb dropped by the United States on the Japanese city of Hiroshima at the end of the Second World War.

James Garvin, chief scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, speaking on the radio Npr highlighted that “the number we have reached is around 10 megatons – 10 million tons – equivalent in TNT” . Truly impressive figures that tell of the disaster that hit Tonga.

Second Michael Poland, geophysicist of the US Geological Survey (the geological service of the USA, ed), the one caused by the underwater volcano could be the explosion “the loudest on Earth since 1883, when the Krakatoa volcano in Indonesia exploded” . A catastrophic event, as Poland recalled again, which killed thousands of people and released so much ash that it threw much of the region into darkness. The eruption of the volcano in Tonga was so violent that it was felt until Alaska, 9,000 km away, with acoustic waves recorded even on Etna.

The victims and the damages

The confirmed victims are at least three: among these there are a British citizen and a local man and woman. The fear is that the toll could be more serious.

After the explosion they spawned waves which have hit Australia, New Zealand, Japan and even the western coasts of North and South America. Due to the tsunami, an oil spill occurred on some beaches in Peru, where two women died overwhelmed by anomalous waves.

The two islands between which the eruption took place have been practically destroyed. The area is located about 70 kilometers from the capital Nuku’alofa. Some houses on the main island, that of Tongatapu, where about 74 thousand people live.

Difficult communications

But after 4 days there is still little news arriving from Tonga. The difficulties in gathering information are also linked to the damage to submarine cables. Basically no internet and telephones, except for satellite ones. Therefore, Tonga is currently isolated from the world.

The New Zealand foreign ministry has speculated that it may take at least a month for the connection to be restored. “The American company SubCom has warned us that it will take at least four weeks to repair the cable connections with Tonga.”

Impossible to get there with planes due to the enormous amount of ash that covers almost everything, including the slopes. An element also confirmed by an aerial reconnaissance carried out by New Zealand. It should also not be forgotten that the aircraft had serious problems in flying over the area due to the huge ash cloud that enveloped the entire area.

Aid

Now there is concern for thewater supply and the air quality. This is what Unicef ​​made known which, like other humanitarian agencies, is facing serious obstacles in intervening on the spot, also due to difficulties in communications.

There are also concerns about the availability of fuel and the possibility of water-related diseases, given that the tide caused the flooding of 2-3 blocks inland. The damage to agriculture appears to be less than feared.

L’Unicef it is acting on the basis of the scant information coming from Tonga and in coordination with government partners. About 44 pallets of emergency supplies pre-positioned in the Australian government’s humanitarian warehouse in Brisbane were packed and loaded for shipment aboard the Royal Australian Navy’s Hmas Adelaide.

The UNICEF expedition is made up of supplies for water and sanitation services and recreational kits. Also sent were 1,000 sets of household washing kits and dignity kits, buckets, canisters, along with a portable water analysis kit. Chlorine testers and water purification tablets from Unicef’s stock in Fiji are ready for delivery as soon as transport is available. In addition, about 50 recreational kits are available for psychosocial activities in favor of children. Ships with water and essential goods left New Zealand.