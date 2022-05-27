it was like going to the zoo »- Corriere.it

from Emilia Costantini

The comic: dancing Cacao Meravigliao I risked suffocating

Nino Frassica, let’s finally tell the content of the famous phone call he made to Renzo Arbore, thanks to which he joined his team. What did you say?



«I state that, when I started, the TV was in black and white, there were no social networks and how was it possible to make yourself known? By intercom to producers, directors, famous actors or … by sending messages inside glass bottles? I had grown up on bread and High approval, my school, my light, I was a huge admirer. The idea of ​​calling Arbore, the number I had simply found in the telephone book, came to me when I read that Andy Luotto had phoned him and the showman, after listening to him, had summoned him and then hired him. At the time there were no cell phones and there was no real phone call, I just left him various messages on the home phone answering machine. For example, I said to him: I am an admirer of mine, and this is my answering machine … I count up to three, on the three deadline … Or: I am an amateur comedian and I am not looking for a job … He, intrigued, me calls back and says: if you find yourself passing through Rome, come and see me. I lived in Messina and, coincidentally, the next day I happen to pass through Rome ».

Between you, love at first sight?



«He looks at me and exclaims: you look like a Neapolitan … I never understood the reason for his statement, but it was a compliment, Neapolitans are nice. Certainly, Renzo was the one who could understand me better ».

With respect to whom?



“When I was looking for a job, I didn’t go to Pippo Baudo, as Sicilians did looking for regional complicity and asking him for help … Mine was a different comedy, similar to that of the actors Arbore used and with him, Gianni Boncompagni , Mario Marenco, Bracardi, I started on the radio, in the program Radio us toothen on tv:



Those of the night

And

Back all!

“.

Where friar Antonino da Scasazza plays …



“Yes, he proposes to me to play this big brother, a character I knew nothing about, but I immediately accepted: I would have said yes even if he had proposed me to impersonate an astronaut or a fireman … But I had to prepare myself because the improvisation, which Renzo taught, it is never really improvised. In his programs there was no script, but a plot, on the basis of which to create your lines. In short, the fascination of live coverage, which, however, once could have made me end up very badly ».

What Happened?



“While we were performing in Meravigliao cocoa, I put a slice of lemon in my mouth which, singing and dancing, goes wrong with me: I was suffocating, but the others thought I was joking, that it was part of the scene. Fortunately, one of the technicians realizes that it was not a joke, he hits me twice on the back and saved me ».

But your comic vis, Frassica, where, how and when was it born? Who did you inherit it from?



“More from a very witty father than from a mother, but above all it was born as a reaction to the boredom of the province where I was born, Galati Marina, on the outskirts of Messina. I have always been lazy and in idleness I liked to organize jokes. My career started as a “joker” in the Suaria bar in my neighborhood: the joke, in itself, is already a form of theater ».

For instance?



“In the years of propaganda in which the Christian Democrats were looking for votes, they organized trucks full of gift packages that they distributed in the countries. A cheeky way to buy voter approval. Once, perhaps at Christmas or Easter, I invented a poster, which I hung in the church square, where it was announced that on Sundays you had to show up at 9 in the morning, bringing your identity card with you. The truck with the gifts to distribute to the population would arrive. The villagers show up on time, with the document in their pocket, waiting for the “providence”, convinced that they will receive the packages … and instead there was me who, together with my friends, laughed out loud. Another funny joke, the one in the telephone booth … ».

Meaning what?



“It was a time when it often happened, there in Galati, that the cabins were massacred by acts of vandalism. There were no longer any working ones and so I, one day, slipped into one that was a little less massacred, albeit with a broken phone. I pretend to have a long phone call, I am spotted by someone who, convinced that he has finally found a cabin that was not out of order, waits for his turn, a line forms … I continue to recite the question and answer with the elusive interlocutor, while those outside begin to snort in anticipation … At a certain point, I pretend to greet my interlocutor, I leave the cabin and run around the corner to witness a hilarious scene. The poor people went inside, dialed the number, but the phone was dead … Not realizing the joke, they said: how did he make the phone call? ».

Other bad things?



“Just outside the town, there was a stream, the Fiumara, which was now dry, neglected and reduced to a garbage dump. With the usual friends, we went around saying that the Madonna had appeared right there … and someone believed us ».

One of the characteristics of his comedy is to cripple the words, or to overturn the sentences, giving a sense opposite to the original one, a typical nonsense: blessed are the last ones because they will be humiliated …



«My great passion is the theater of the absurd, so much so that as a boy I called my first amateur company at school The hairy singers are children of the bald singera tribute to Ionesco ».

What school did you go to?



“My father wanted me to be a surveyor, I didn’t like him because the institute was attended by all boys, while the nearby accounting school was full of girls.”

And then: surveyor or accountant?



«For obedience I attended the first year as a surveyor, I was rejected for absences, because in the morning I closed myself in the cinemas to watch movies on repeat. Then I moved on to accountancy ».

The cinema then frequented him not only as a spectator, but also as an actor in many films …



“Starting with that of Arbore: FF.SS. – That is, what did you take me to do above Posillipo if you no longer love me? What a funny memory. “

But she also starred in a film directed by Sofia Coppola, Somewhereand in The Touristwith Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie.



“Yes, the latter directed by a German director with a very difficult name: Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck … pronouncing it, an effort”.

Coppola chose it precisely because he had seen “Back all the way”.



“She offered me a small role, I had to play a tacky Italian presenter and she thought I really was! Except that she didn’t understand one fundamental thing: I was inspired by the tacky presenters of American TV to make that character in the Arbore program. In short, I was Americanit was a mockery of American TV, and Coppola, wanting to make fun of Italian TV, had chosen me: a vicious circle ».

How did it go with Depp and Jolie?



“I was hired because the director’s mother, the one with the difficult name, was a fan of

Don Matteo

, well known fiction in Germany, and she had liked my Marshal Cecchini so much. When his son had to shoot some scenes of his film in Italy, he looked for me to pay homage to his mother and he invented a role for me: the guard chasing Depp in Venice on the Grand Canal ».

How did you feel on international sets?



«It was like going to the zoo, more than an actor I felt like a spectator of what was happening around me and I saw so much exaggeration …».

What do you mean?



“For Depp and Jolie an array of bodyguards that would make the president of the United States envious and then an excessive, disproportionate catering. So much fanatic ‘these Americans ».

And which Italian director would you like to work with?



«Paolo Sorrentino. I admire him as a spectator and in his films I have seen roles that I would have liked to have played ».

Are you tired of playing Don Matteo’s Marshal?



“No. I would have grown tired if my role was limited to the military who interrogates the guilty, or pursues the murderers. Instead, the evolution of comedy is a continuous stimulus to do different things. I like the character Cecchini in his aspect of the daily private life and not of the police investigator ».

The greatest satisfaction you have had in your career?



«A small medal, which, however, I remember with pleasure. It was the early 80s, I go to Giardini Naxos to attend the television directing awards. For three years in a row I am unable to enter as a spectator, because I did not have a ticket or an invitation and, not being known, I could not be admitted without a recommendation. But in 1985 the miracle happened. Where they didn’t let me in, that evening there was a lot of people praising Nino! Nino! Nino! I had become famous on TV and … I too was among the winners ».

You have published several books, have you ever wanted to write your own screenplay?



“Of course! I wrote one halfway between fiction and sit-com where you improvise a lot. It tells of a shabby “gang”, a kind of “usual unknown” who want to steal lottery money … and I called it “L’abanda” ».