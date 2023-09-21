“It Was Like Turning Your Body Into a Chemistry Lab”: Rosamund Pike’s Incredible Diet to Star in ‘Gone Girl’ – Movie News

Rosamund Pike gained international recognition for her performance in David Fincher’s ‘Gone Girl’, but beyond her performance, the actress also had to undergo a terrible diet that was extremely strict.

David Fincher quickly became one of the most interesting American writers of the 1990s. Like Quentin Tarantino, The director achieved success among the audience with films like Se7en And fight club, the audience’s appreciation for his thrillers is rapidly growing and shocking them with intense stories. From his most recent outing as a director, the film is one of the most loved by the audience, no doubt gone girl,

LossIn Mexico by Its Name, is a 2014 film starring Rosamund Pike and Ben Affleck as Dunes, A marriage that became media after the wife disappeared, The epic tale of revenge and madness between a couple continues to hold a fascination for some, but what definitely elevates the character within the story is the British actress’ performance.

Her performance was so outstanding that Pike even received an Oscar nomination for Best Actress in 2015. Although she didn’t win it, her portrayal of Amy Dunne, a woman betrayed and seeking revenge at the cost of everything else, remains one of the most acclaimed female performances in recent times. Everything was not so easy for the actress behind the scenes., If you have already watched the film, you will definitely remember that we see the hero going through several look changes.

There is a part of the film in which we see how Amy starts eating foods and drinks that make her gain weight until they recognize her as the lost woman they are following across the country. Constantly searching. According to the actress pride and Prejudice, During the shooting of the film he had to lose and gain six kilos of weight thrice.Because throughout the story we can see her weight increasing and decreasing to ensure that no one finds out that she is actually Nick Dunn’s wife.

hero of Don’t worry, I’ll take care of you declared in an interview for vulture in 2014, which was quite a demanding and complicated process for her body as she had to lose and gain weight not just once, but thrice. ,I had to slim down in Los Angeles and bulk up in the Ozarks; Then I had to go up and down the studio again and again“, the actress commented “Every time I only had two weeks to do it, it was very intense. It was as if my body had become a chemistry laboratory and I couldn’t escape it,” he confessed.

Perhaps the simplest process was to gain weight, as he spent his time eating hamburgers and milkshakes (who doesn’t love that?), but to reduce his body volume. He had to take boxing training with a professional daily and practice lasted for four hours a day., So it was a very tiring process for him. Starring Emily Ratajkowski and Neil Patrick Harris, Remember You Can Find gone girl On Netflix.