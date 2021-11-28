“It was love at first sight”

Flavio Insinna and Adriana Riccio met in 2016, during the Rai1 program Your business where she was a competitor as representative of the Veneto. A love at first sight that overwhelmed both of them and that soon turned into a beautiful love story.

“She is a woman who gives you a strength that I cannot define” he recently said: “When she leaves and goes to visit her people in the north, the house goes out. But really everything goes out: the garden becomes sad, the colorful things we have at home become dark and gloomy. And when he comes back, everything turns on again. She radiates something that only she has, she emanates a light ”. Thanks to her, Flavio Insinna admitted that he felt “at peace with everyone”, and again: “I’m not at Adriana’s level, I’ll never be”, he added: “But I would like a little bit of my smile to reach her, not I would just like to be the part that just takes. I’m like Jack Nicholson in ‘Something Has Changed’: she gives me that urge to take the pills to be a better man ”.

In that context, the woman participates as a competitor representing her region: the Veneto. It therefore appears that between Adriana Riccio And Flavio Insinna, love has blossomed like a real love at first sight, sudden and immediate. The two, in fact, are still together after several years and their love is going well.

We all know Flavio Insinna: a great conductor as well as a masterful actor who made us laugh and cry for his many characters that he played in various fiction. Currently we see him every day at the helm of the‘Inheritance, in the pre-evening slot and we will see it again in the thirteenth season of Don Matteo, which is scheduled to air for January 2022, according to Smiles Songs and TV.

The former pupil of the late and unforgettable Maestro Gigi Proietti is known not only for his incredible talent but also for his lively hilarity that tears a smile and gives joy to everyone. In view of his immense qualities, he certainly does not fail to be an excellent life partner and Mariagrazia knows this well even if it did not work.

Unfortunately, as happens in many couples, the passion ignites but this does not remain flamboyant and unchanging over time because, at a certain point, something takes place that weakens it. That’s life. For a long time, however, fans and gossip have been wondering what the reasons of this abrupt change of course. Here’s what the truth is.

A great joy at the beginning and, immediately after, all over. What happened that was so bad? The reasons were never revealed since the people directly involved have never made any statements in this regard; this is to underline how discreet they are in quality of public figures, of show and how much, understandably, they have cared to their privacy.

Currently, the likeable conductor is happily engaged to Adriana Riccio, known on the set of the show Your business. It was a competitor of the show, representing the Veneto region and, since that moment, they have never left. In fact, during a recent interview with the magazine Today, he stated “She is a woman who gives you a strength that I cannot define”. Will it be the right time for the fateful yes?

Adv