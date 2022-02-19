It was me? Or was it my teeth?

We’re still friendly (and still are), if that’s the way to describe the flurry of messages we sometimes send someone on Thursday afternoons for that person to reply to until Sunday night, so you can reply Wednesday morning. However, even though I had already moved on to other matters, I was curious as to what had caused her change in attitude from hot to cold so quickly.

And then, a month or so after our date, he posted one of those quick-answer quizzes on his profile. “Favorite food? Tacos! Favorite artist? Aaliyah!” As I looked at the questions, I found my answer.

“Must have trait? A GREAT SMILE!”.

“Unbearable trait? UGLY TEETH!”

When I was 11 years old, and had just moved with my parents to East Lib, Pittsburgh, a pudgy, sassy white boy started calling me “Beaver” because of my slightly protruding front teeth and perpetual overbite, and the nickname stuck with me. . (People who know me from that time still call me “Cas.”) By the time I got to high school and the rest of my face started to match my front teeth, a gap had formed between them. With the gap and overbite, my teeth did what happens when misaligned entities repeatedly collide. Some collided, some eroded, some sharpened, and some fell apart, slowly but surely, as if my mouth were Pangea. (And then, when he was playing basketball in 2005, an accidental elbow to the mouth moved one of his teeth, closing the front gap a millimeter or so, but leaving that tooth slightly crooked as well.)

I don’t remember a time when my teeth didn’t need drastic correction. Specifically, I can’t remember a time when felt that my teeth did not need a drastic correction. The feeling haunted me and ended up consuming me because the world kept reminding me. In cartoons, villains were distinguished by their exaggerated or missing teeth. In movies, people with noticeably crooked teeth ended up being goblins. Or a drug addict. Or a cannibal from Mississippi. Hopefully, you could be the “not pretty” person who, by the third act, removes her braces and becomes Halle Berry. In real life, if my friends made fun of me or the crowd yelled at me at a football game, it was my teeth that were the butt of laughter.

I remember how I felt when I first saw my date that night at Barnes & Noble. She was sitting at one of those wobbly little round tables, and she smiled as I approached. I returned her smile, but at that moment I felt as if she had entered a room where they would give me an exam for which I had not studied. She had already seen the photos on my profile. Her wanting us to see each other so soon was an indicator that she liked what she saw. He was also at least 5 inches taller than her, which I know is a concern women have when they meet someone they hook up with online. But she hadn’t seen my teeth. My profile photos captured the range of possible looks I could pull off without revealing them, such as when I gestured during a wedding toast, scooped up a little cousin and made faces at him, with the camera light so close that everything was visible. that looked in my mouth was an indistinct white. It was a gallery curated in order to hide what I thought needed to be hidden. I felt like a piranha.

But she would have to see my teeth at some point. A relationship cannot flourish if one of the partners only opens their mouth when their partner blinks. That’s why I decided to answer her smile by opening my mouth wide.

There are any number of reasons why she might have decided that I was cool enough to be friends, but not attractive enough to continue dating. First dates are all about coming off as demanding and quirky, which is an understatement for petty. And the gap between my front teeth is just one line from that poem.