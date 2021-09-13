it was Meryl Streep who wanted Anne Hathaway!

Meryl Streep insisted on having Anne Hathaway ne The devil wears Prada after seeing it in Brokeback Mountain

Anne Hathaway caused quite a stir when, a few months ago, she revealed that she was actually ninth on the list to play Andrea “Andy” Sachs in The devil wears Prada. Which actress was 20th Century Fox’s favorite to star alongside the great Meryl Streep? According to EW the choice was about Rachel McAdams, but Scarlett Johansson, Natalie Portman, Kate Hudson and Kirsten Dunst were also on the list. Hathaway was considered only after all these other actresses and only thanks to the intervention of Streep. The actress has also started an assiduous “campaign” to get the part.

I remember Anne Hathaway sitting on my couch in my office explaining to me why she wants to do it at all costs, why she has to play this role, while giving advice on the script for the third act – former Fox president Elizabeth Gabler told Entertainment Weekly. She never gave up. She never stopped campaigning, calling, she went to Carla Hacken’s office [dirigente Fox ndr] and wrote “Assume me” on her Zen garden.

Even when the team of directors behind The devil wears Prada opted for Hathaway, the firm refused to move forward with the negotiations. As director David Frankel said: “We started negotiating with Annie to come to a deal, but it didn’t go well with the studio… We offered Rachel McAdams the role three times. The firm was determined to have her and she was determined not to “.

What changed the cards for Anne Hathaway was the screening of the acclaimed Brokeback Mountain by Ang Lee that Meryl Streep saw as the studio still attempted to hire Rachel McAdams. The actress plays a crucial role in the famous film that tells the troubled love story between two gay cowboys. She plays Lureen Newsome Twist, the wife of Jack Twist (Jake Gyllenhaal). The character helped the actress move away from teen movies like The Princess Diaries and Ella Enchanted. After watching the film, Streep became so involved in her performance that she picked up the phone and she called Fox to get them to audition her for the part.

Meryl was eager to make the film, and said “let me meet her”. Brokeback Mountain was about to go out. Annie had a small, but wonderful, role in that film. And Meryl saw that scene from the movie and decided to meet her. She called Tom Rothman at Fox and said, “Yeah, this girl is great, and I think we’ll work well together.”

