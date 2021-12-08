“it was more difficult than expected”

The eagerly awaited Friends reunion this year has made all fans of the beloved 90s sitcom happy, with the full cast delighting us with anecdotes and memories from the set of the iconic series. Jennifer Aniston he attended the event along with his co-stars but the experience was not quite as he imagined it would be.

Aniston reunited with Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer for the reunion thanks to HBO Max and in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress told the emotional impact of his appearance on the special, claiming to have found the experience “harder than expected”.

“Time travel is difficult. I think we were so naïve to go into it, thinking, ‘How fun is that going to be? They’re putting the sets back together, exactly the way they were. what was going on the last time I was here. “And it took me by surprise because it was like,” Hi, past, do you remember me? Remember how it sucked? You thought that everything was in front of you and that life would be simply wonderful and then you went through maybe the hardest time in your life? “It was all very jarring and of course you have cameras everywhere and I’m already a little emotionally accessible, I guess you can tell, so I had to leave at certain points. I don’t know how the others managed to avoid it ” the actress said.

The boulevard of memories can be very painful to walk through, reviewing those sets, being there with her co-stars recalling scenes from the best episodes really shook Aniston to the core. The actress also talked about her career aspirations after the show: “That was what was out of tune, that we all had an idea of ​​what the future would be like and that we would focus on this or that and then everything changed overnight, and that’s it. But again, everything is a blessing if you are able to look at the ups and downs of life that way. And if all hadn’t happened, I wouldn’t be sitting here like the woman I am. “



Aniston is currently starring in The Morning Show, Apple TV + series, in this regard do not miss our review of The Morning Show 2. What do you think of the actress’s words? Let us know in the comments!