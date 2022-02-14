“It was my fault, I just wanted to have fun”

Joao Cancelo spoke at a press conference on the eve of the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against him Sporting Lisbon. The full-back of the Manchester City declared the aims of his club and regarding the Champions League he has shown that he has the ideas clear: “We are a very strong team and the players know how to deal with the pressure. This club deserves to win the Champions League and we work to achieve the goal.” The Portuguese footballer, who has been wearing the City shirt since 2019, is now a staple of Guardiola’s team and recently extended his contract with the Citizens until 2027 .

Cancelo’s meas culpa: “Fundamental Guardiola”

During the conference, Cancel it he also spoke of the difficulties encountered during the first months at Manchester City and above all the differences between the Juventus and the English club. “The problems with Guardiola were related to the fact that I could not adapt to the way the team played” – he said Joao who in this regard has returned to talk about his experience at the Juve, doing mea culpa “At Juventus I had a different way of playing, I just wanted to have fun and enjoy football. It was my responsibility more than the coach, it was my fault” – He admitted Cancel it. “Then I discovered a great desire to win, in life and in football. I’m happy, I did a lot to become the player I am today. Italy has been very important for my career, Inter and Juve are two great clubs but Pep was fundamental tactically “