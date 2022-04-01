“It was my last chance to play in a World Cup”

John William Squareone of the figures of the Colombian National Team, lamented that they have been left out of the World Cup Qatar 2022. The versatile 33-year-old player, who plays for Juventus in Italy, posted a message on Instagram two days before the tough elimination for the World Cup.

In the brief text, Cuadrado recalled that they qualified for two World Cups again (Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018) after 16 years. In addition, he suspended his continuity in the national team.

“Just remember that after 16 years, we returned to a World Cup twice in a row, and that is reason to be thankful. Nobody more than us as a family knows the sadness, and more to think that it was the last chance for me. But even in the midst of it, we must get up and move on”, wrote Juan Guillermo Cuadrado.

They would no longer play a World Cup with Colombia

Despite the two wins against Bolivia and Venezuela in the last double date, Colombia did not achieve the goal of entering the Qatar 2022 World Cup and the local press is already shuffling the names of the players who would not be part of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Radamel Falcao García (36 years old), Juan Guillermo Cuadrado (33) and Óscar Murillo (33) are some soccer players who would not be part of another process.

In what position was Colombia?