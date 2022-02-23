It was not Giménez, Charly Rodríguez reveals the person responsible for Cruz Azul’s triumph in Toluca

Charly Rodríguez attributes the good pace of Cruz Azul to internal competition

Blue Cross is once again the protagonist of one more contest because in this closing 2022 it is positioned as one of the serious candidates to win the league title, since it has renewed its Reynoso squad and has managed to combine a great team game.

The Celestes are located in the third position of the general table with 13 points where they have displayed a great offensive and defensive game, in the victory against Toluca 4-1 several attributed the result to Santiago Gimenez.

And it is that the Mexican striker managed to break his losing streak by scoring a brace and help the Celestes to get the three points. He also showed improvement in his game for which he was the most praised on social networks by followers.

although for Charlie Rodriguez the person responsible for the victory was not Santiago Gimenezas he assured that the great performance of the team has been due to an internal competition that has managed to raise the level of play of everyone in the squad.

How many goals does Charly Rodríguez have in Cruz Azul?

The Mexican midfielder has performed in a great way with the Celestes because so far he has scored three goals and two assists in six games making him the key man in the cement workers’ offense.

