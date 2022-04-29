It was not my decision not to come to America

The Machine player assured that against the Eagles it is not just any match and pride is at stake

The attacker of Blue Cross, Uriel Antuna assured in an interview for ESPN, that it was not his decision not to reach the Americaafter, in the past transfer market, there was the possibility of becoming a player of the Eagles, for which he emphasized that now in Blue Cross he is happy, falling in love with belonging to the celestial institution and enjoying football

“In the end it wasn’t my decision, I’m always available and I’m happy here, I’m happy, I’m falling in love in a certain way with being here, so I’m happy and happy, enthusiastic and more than anything I’m enjoying football” , he acknowledged.

Facing his debut in the Clásico Capitalino, the winger of the Celeste Machine recognized that he likes to play the Clásicos, since they are not a simple match, for everything that is played in the environment of this type of confrontation.

Uriel Antuna explained why he did not arrive at America, a team he will face with Cruz Azul. imago7





“It is always very nice to face these types of matches, for everything that is talked about and for everything that is said, because practically not only a simple match or a simple classic is played, the pride, the shirt, the sweat, passion, everything is at stake, so they are very nice games to enjoy more than anything”, he concluded.

At the moment, Uriel Antuna adds a total of 22 games with Blue Crossin which he has collaborated with four goals and four assists, becoming one of the most important reinforcements for Juan Reynoso’s team in the current championship.

During his time at Chivas he played 64 games in which he scored six goals and nine assists, numbers that he has not yet surpassed with Blue Crossbut that is shaping up to happen with just three months in the ranks of the Celestial Machine.