It was one of the most beautiful and beloved showgirls in Striscia: this is how it is today

Twenty years and more after her debut on TV, one of the most beautiful and beloved showgirls of Striscia la Notizia is still in excellent shape. Here’s how it became and what it does today.

There are characters who do not need any introduction and all because it is enough to see them in passing on TV or to hear their name to immediately understand who they are.

Among the many we could think of, there are also the famous tissues of Striscia la Notizia. In fact, among them there are some that have made themselves known over the years and appreciate to the point of becoming real symbols on TV. And among many, one in particular has managed to enter the hearts of viewers. Let’s find out who it is and how it has become today.

From Striscia la Notizia to an incredible life: this is how Elisabetta Canalis is today

There is no doubt that among the many showgirls of Striscia la Notizia, Elisabetta Canalis is among the most loved ever. Beautiful and nice, she was able to conquer the spectators, making her debut more than twenty years ago and making a career in the entertainment world.

A career so successful that to date few remember its beginnings, focusing more on her beautiful present.

Known to many also for her love stories (one among all the one with George Clooney), Canalis has made her way on TV both in Italy and in America where she now leads her life. There she also met love, became a mother and built a fantastic life that many envy her.

Among the many changes, however, there is something that has remained unchanged and this is its incredible beauty. In fact, it is enough to see her on TV or browse her Instagram account to see the many shots that portray her and that highlight her sculptural physique and the charm that has always characterized her.

A simple beauty that at the same time is able to always make it stand out. From a model, therefore, Elisabetta became first a tissue and then a woman more than known and admired. A happy and fulfilled woman who has achieved success in life, always keeping herself in perfect shape and showing herself more energetic and vital than ever.