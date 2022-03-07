“It was our last game, but we are going to continue; they deserve it and we cannot leave the team alone”

2022-03-06

Victory’s coach Solomon Nazarput an end to the rumors of his departure from the club and confirmed that he would continue in command after his historic victory (1-0) against Olimpia on matchday 9 of the 2021-22 Clausura Tournament which was played this Sunday at the Tegucigalpa National Stadium. In the words of the 68-year-old coach himself “at first we had defined that this was our last game managing the club, but we have talked with the boys and we are going to continue, we are going to fulfill our contract; I think this group deserves it, we cannot leave them alone and we are going to bet that they continue to work in this way, that they show that they have the capacity despite being a team with few financial resources, but they are willing to do a good tournament.” See: Pablo Lavallén is tough on his Olimpia after losing to Victoria: “They slapped us and the crown fell at home” And he added: “I hope that my permanence contributes in some measure to the team continuing to reap triumphs.”

The Vvictory He closed the first round as the leader with 18 units, however, they are not numbers that make the teacher lose ground, but they do have confidence in what his team is capable of doing. “We are fine at the moment, but there are nine games to go, which for us represent nine finals. The group has decided to reach the last instances, during the tournament we will see if we are ready to fight for the championship. They know what they want and how they can do it. I trust that we will reach the final instances for the good of these boys, ”he released.