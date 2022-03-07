“It was our last game, but we are going to continue; they deserve it and we cannot leave the team alone”

2022-03-06
Victory’s coach Solomon Nazarput an end to the rumors of his departure from the club and confirmed that he would continue in command after his historic victory (1-0) against Olimpia on matchday 9 of the 2021-22 Clausura Tournament which was played this Sunday at the Tegucigalpa National Stadium.
In the words of the 68-year-old coach himself “at first we had defined that this was our last game managing the club, but we have talked with the boys and we are going to continue, we are going to fulfill our contract; I think this group deserves it, we cannot leave them alone and we are going to bet that they continue to work in this way, that they show that they have the capacity despite being a team with few financial resources, but they are willing to do a good tournament.”
And he added: “I hope that my permanence contributes in some measure to the team continuing to reap triumphs.”
The Vvictory He closed the first round as the leader with 18 units, however, they are not numbers that make the teacher lose ground, but they do have confidence in what his team is capable of doing.
“We are fine at the moment, but there are nine games to go, which for us represent nine finals. The group has decided to reach the last instances, during the tournament we will see if we are ready to fight for the championship. They know what they want and how they can do it. I trust that we will reach the final instances for the good of these boys, ”he released.
Regarding the development of this Sunday’s game, he made it clear that “after coming with two consecutive defeats, we had to react, we knew that the game was going to be difficult and complicated by Olimpia with a good squad and home team, but a good motivation management. On the contrary, in the previous matches, the ordered team had intensity for the brand and we scored, although it was a penalty, but it is valid, that has allowed us to win and be in first place”.
He also highlighted the values of his team that led him to victory.
“A total dedication of the group with a spirit of tremendous sacrifice. We played an intelligent game, in the previous games we had lost a lot of things, we were being messy to defend ourselves and today the opposite, he had personality to play and resisted despite being with 10 players at the end “
Finally he closed with that “at the beginning of the tournament I said that this was not a super team, but it has players with a hunger to transcend and it is an extraordinary group, it is the essence of a team. He is supportive and we show that on the pitch; but there is a whole second round to go, I know that the tournament is going to be complicated, so we have to work hard to maintain qualifying positions”