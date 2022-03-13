‘It was roe’; Chivas and America bored and memes burst them

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 12.03.2022 23:44:39





One more edition of Chivas vs. America is over and the result was a ‘classic tie’, Well, despite the intensity of the game, neither team was able to scoreleaving few emotions, many memes and a general boredom.

On social media the fans they denoted their inconvenience behind the National Classic with memes and reactionsWell, everyone agrees that after this game ‘they are ready to sleep’.

Chivas was the team that had more scoring opportunities well after that Jonathan Dos Santos he left expelled they took full control of the match, but were unable to capitalize on that advantage.

To the America it was enough for him hold in your arealook for a counterattack to liquidate Chivas and despite this style of mousetrap game for little it comes out on the end, because with Henry Martín in the field almost scored agonizingly, but it didn’t happen.

The match ‘was so boring’ that even in the steps the Akron Stadium could see a sleeping child… since the second half started! something that did not change until the end of the game, because it could be seen like this until the whistle the referee.

East duel leave the America momentarily in the 17th place of the general table, while Chivas achievement move up to ninth post, but that’s not counting the rest of the day.

The memes and reactions are being more entertaining than the actions of the America vs Chivaswell the National Classic was left to duty, so before you can sleep peacefully after the ‘boring’ game, you can laugh with these jewels.

Memes react to the boring Chivas-America

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​