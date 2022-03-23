It was seen coming: The Suicide Squad video game is delayed until next year

For at least two months the rumor had been gaining strength that Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League would be going through several problems in its development and that they would not allow him to fulfill his announcement to debut in 2022.

And it is that the bet of rocksteady left all the fans vibrating to see what we could do with the team of villains who, once again, are recruited by the tough Amanda Waller to fulfill some jobs that no one wants to take responsibility for doing.

Well, to the regret of many, this Wednesday was the very creative director and co-creator of Rocksteady, Sefton Hillwho delivered the news through a publication on his official Twitter account, which was accompanied by a short video that shows the supposed annoyance of the protagonists of the title for this situation.

We’ve made the difficult decision to delay Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League to Spring 2023. I know a delay is frustrating but that time is going into making the best game we can. I look forward to bringing the chaos to Metropolis together. Thanks for your patience. pic.twitter.com/VOSwTM6Zak — Sefton Hill (@Seftonhill) March 23, 2022

How can they realize There is no reason indicated for the delay of this long-awaited game and neither a new specific date for the premiere and this last thing only leaves more doubts about whether his arrival will move again. There is nothing left to do but wait and cross your fingers so that this does not happen.