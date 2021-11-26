It was Shawn Mendes who left Camila Cabello

Not even a week after the official announcement of their breakup, while remaining best friends, the first rumors arrive on why Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have left. And as happens to mere mortals when love ends, there is always someone who suffers and someone who makes the decision, despite the serenity heralded to the four winds and the usual “we made the decision together”. According to what was revealed by a source close to the couple to People, the love story would have come to a standstill after more than two years together: “The relationship could no longer go on at this point – said the anonymous source. romanticism was gone. ‘

The passion between Shawn and Camila was over

Things between the two singers would then die out, even if Shawn Mendes would have taken the lead. “Shawn began the conversation with Camila about breaking up, a week before they announced it – revealed another source – Camila was very upset but in the end she agreed that it’s better this way.” As they say, he made the best of a bad situation. “She’s been very tough for a few days but she’s spending a lot of time with friends and keeping busy. It has a great support network around it, ”the insider continued. Come on Camila you are one of us.

Camila Cabello changes her look

E. As a demonstration of the changes taking place in her life, a few days after the breakup Camila Cabello showed herself on Instagram with a new particular hairstyle and hair color, as well as having put her mega villa in Los Angeles up for sale for about four million euros: over three hundred square meters, for a house equipped with every comfort (including an elegant recording studio).