“It was so strangely sad”: Jennifer Aniston recalled the end of The Ellen DeGeneres Show

UNITED STATES-. In a recent interview, Jennifer Aniston recalled his participation in the last episode of the iconic program The Ellen DeGeneres ShowAnd he couldn’t help but get excited. The actress, who appeared several times throughout the 19 seasons of the television show, was the first guest of DeGeneres when it premiered in September 2003.

“It was so strangely sad. I have to say, because I did the show earlier in the year and I was so excited at the time, and I was like, ‘I can’t do that on the last show. I’m really going to lose it,” he recalled. Aniston about your participation in the last program. The last episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show it was recorded on April 28 and aired almost a month later on May 26.

During the Interview Aniston revealed that, before recording the segment in the studio, she asked to see her friend DeGeneres backstage for the last time. “We make sure to see each other beforehand so we can get some of that excitement out of it. It didn’t feel like the last show. It was weird,” the star said. Pink and Billie Eilish were also guests on the last show.

Jennifer Aniston can’t believe the show is over

“I still can’t wrap my head around the fact that that’s it. It won’t be there anymore, because it was a staple. Although the world was there before Ellen and now it will be there after, she was a great source of entertainment, love, joy and laughter for people. It’s sad. I don’t understand what is going to fill it,” he said. Anistonwho almost two months after the recording of the last episode, has not yet been able to process that the show has come to an end.

During the last episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Aniston Y DeGeneres, who share a close friendship, recalled all their shared memories on the show over the past two decades. The actress even gifted the host with a “Thank you for the memories” welcome mat as a nod to the mat she gave the host during her first conversation.