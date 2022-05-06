“It was strange and unfortunate, but what they did is incredible”

2022-05-06

Jürgen Klopp, manager of Liverpool, spoke at a press conference this Friday and commented on Real Madrid’s incredible comeback over Manchester City in the Champions League.

The German DT knows that he will have a very difficult rival in the final and what they did in the semifinals was “incredible”. In addition, he assures that he would have liked to meet the white team before in another decisive match.

“When we lost the final in 2018, my solution would have been to play another final the following year against them, but it was against Tottenham. This seems like fate,” he declared.

On Tuesday, Liverpool eliminated Villarreal with a great comeback, but did not stop talking about their rival, who also came from behind to advance to a new final.

“It was strange and unfortunate for City, but what Madrid did was incredible. They managed to pass against PSG, Chelsea and City. If you kick those three you definitely deserve to be in the final. It will be a great match”, he pointed out.