“It was strange and unfortunate, but what they did is incredible”
2022-05-06
Jürgen Klopp, manager of Liverpool, spoke at a press conference this Friday and commented on Real Madrid’s incredible comeback over Manchester City in the Champions League.
The German DT knows that he will have a very difficult rival in the final and what they did in the semifinals was “incredible”. In addition, he assures that he would have liked to meet the white team before in another decisive match.
“When we lost the final in 2018, my solution would have been to play another final the following year against them, but it was against Tottenham. This seems like fate,” he declared.
On Tuesday, Liverpool eliminated Villarreal with a great comeback, but did not stop talking about their rival, who also came from behind to advance to a new final.
“It was strange and unfortunate for City, but what Madrid did was incredible. They managed to pass against PSG, Chelsea and City. If you kick those three you definitely deserve to be in the final. It will be a great match”, he pointed out.
Of course, Klopp does not despair and affirms that his priority right now is the Premier League: “I am happy to play in the final and to have a chance to win the title. But before that there are several games to play, so it would be nice if the questions about Madrid stopped until then. We will work on the final from the 22nd to the 28th, not before”.
Jürgen did not neglect the distribution of tickets and gave his opinion, in addition to asking where the 35,000 tickets go that neither Real Madrid nor Liverpool will receive.
“Is what I have read correct that we are only going to have 20,000 tickets? Madrid will have 20,000 and us another 20,000, and the stadium has a capacity for 75,000 people. Where do those 35,000 leftover tickets go?” Klopp said.
Those 35,000 tickets will be for UEFA, as announced in the distribution. “I think Paris is a city where you can even go without a ticket and have a good time. To everyone who comes, I’d like to say thank you for making it special. I couldn’t be more grateful to our fans. I hope as many as can come,” she added.