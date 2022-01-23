it was surrounded by 124 snakes, there were also black pythons and mambas

A 49-year-old man, David Riston, was found dead in his home in Charles County, Maryland, where he lived with at least 124 snakes of various species, including venomous ones. According to the Independent, the man kept the reptiles in terrai on metal shelves.

Snakes found, some of which are illegal in Maryland, include pythons, rattlesnakes, cobras, and black mambas. Police have launched an investigation into the man’s death, but do not believe it is a murder.

David Riston was found dead at his Pomfret home Wednesday night, surrounded by his caged animals, some of which are so dangerous that it is illegal to keep them as pets in the United States. It is still unclear how he died and investigators have yet to say if one of the snakes may have killed Riston. Charles County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a house on block 5500 Rafael Drive in Pomfret around 6 p.m. Wednesday night after receiving an emergency services call from a neighbor, who said he went to check out the owner of the house, who he hadn’t seen since the day before, and saw him through a window lying on the floor.

The poisonous snakes

Riston, who reportedly lived alone, had a valid permit that allowed him to keep snakes and reptiles, but under Maryland law it is illegal to own poisonous snakes. Just two drops of a black mamba’s fast-acting venom can kill a human by shutting down the nervous system and inflicting paralysis. A spitting cobra can spray poison from its fangs into its victim’s eyes from 10 feet away, causing blindness. Both breeds are illegal to keep as pets in the United States. All the snakes in Riston’s house were said to have been well cared for by their owner. The terrified neighbors have been reassured that if any of the other snakes have escaped, the cold winter will kill them before they get very far.