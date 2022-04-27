It was the Game of the Year and it’s half price on Steam

The promotion will be available until May 9. This action game is ranked second among the best sellers on the Valve platform.





Steam has as usual very interesting offers for lovers of video games on pc. We already told you about a historic title that is available at an 80 percent discount on the platform, but it is not the only one. other jgame of the year can be obtained at half price on the platform Valve.











Game of the Year and half price: Steam’s irresistible offer

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Editionwhich received the GOTY in The Game Awards 2019 and has more than 50 awards and nominations, can be purchased with a 50 percent discount, and even has additional content for this special version. The title usually has a price of 1300 pesos and up to on May 9 it can be purchased for 650 pesos.

This version has the following additional content:



Memory and Strength Challenge: new boss challenge modes

Traces: leave messages and recordings of your actions for other players to see and rate

3 unlockable skins

What is Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice about?

In this video game you will put yourself in the skin of the “One-armed Wolf”, a disfigured and disgraced warrior who has been rescued from the brink of death. After swearing to protect a young lord descended from an ancient lineage, you will become the target of ruthless enemies, including the dangerous Ashina clan. When the young lord is captured, nothing will stop you in your dangerous quest to restore your honor, not even death.

You can explore the Japan from the Sengoku era of the late 16th century, a brutal period of constant conflict, as you face immeasurable enemies in a dark and tortuous world. You will display a arsenal of deadly prosthetic tools and powerful ninja abilitieswhile combining stealth, verticality and transversality, and visceral face-to-face combat in a bloody confrontation.





Don’t miss a thing Receive the latest Gaming news and more!

It may interest you



