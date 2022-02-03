“It was the hand of God” by Sorrentino, candidate for the Bafta

At the Bafta, for the most important category, Sorrentino will have to deal with “Drive My Car” by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, “Parallel Mothers” by Pedro Almodóvar, “Petite Maman” by Celine Sciamma and “The worst person in the world” by Joachim Trier .

OTHER ITALIANS – Not just “It was the hand of God” on the shields. Other Italians starring with Massimo Cantini Parrini nominated for the best costumes of “Cyrano” by Joe Wright, who will face four-time Oscar winner Milena Canonero who oversaw the department for “The French Dispatch” by Wes Anderson. In the Make Up & Hair category, again for “Cyrano”, Alessandro Bertolazzi (with Siân Miller) is nominated and will find himself among the opponents hair stylist Giuliano Mariano, working in the technical cast for “House of Gucci”.

THE NOMINATIONS – The highest number of nominations, eleven, was Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi “Dune” while Jane Campion’s Western “Dog Power” had eight. Followed by Kenneth Branagh’s autobiographical film Belfast with six, the 25th James Bond film, “No Time to Die”, with five as “Licorice Pizza” by Paul Thomas Anderson, Steven Spielberg’s musical “West Side Story”. Among the actors Lady Gaga for “House of Gucci” wins her first nomination at the Bafta as well as Will Smith the father of Williams in “King Richard”. Also nominated Benedict Cumberbatch protagonist for the Campion, Leonardo DiCaprio the scientist of “Don’t Look Up”, Adeel Akhtar for “Ali & Ava”, Mahershala Ali for “Swan Song” and Stephen Graham for “Boiling Point”.

Actresses include Alana Haim in “Licorice Pizza”, Emilia Jones in “CODA”, Nicole Kidman in Being The Ricardos “, Renate Reinsve in” The Worst Person in the World “and Joanna Scanlan in” After Love “. “Belfast”, Don’t Look Up “,” Dune “,” Licorice Pizza “and” Dog Power “will play. The ceremony will take place on March 13 at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

