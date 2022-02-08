The news is these minutes: It was the hand of God is officially nominated for the 2022 Oscars. Paolo Sorrentino is thus nominated for the second time in the International feature film category – the first was in 2014 with The great beauty – and the dream of winning the golden statuette again draws closer.

Already awarded with the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize in Venice 78, It was the hand of God everything will be played against four other very strong competitors. Among the favorites there is certainly Drive my car by Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi – who received nominations for Best Screenplay, Direction and Best Picture – followed by Flee by the Danish Jonas Poher Rasmussen; The worst person in the world by the Norwegian Joaquim Trier; Lunana: a yak in the classroom by the Butanese Pawo Choyning Dorji.

Heard the news of the Oscar nomination 2022 during the live streaming presentation on the Academy website and on the social pages from the actor Leslie Jordan and the actress and producer Tracee Ellis Ross, Paolo Sorrentino commented: “I am very happy with this nomination. For me it is already a great victory. It is a reason for emotion, because it is a prestigious recognition of the themes of the film, which are the things I believe in: irony, freedom, tolerance, pain, lightheartedness, will, the future, Naples and my mother. “.

The success of Paolo Sorrentino’s most autobiographical film ever will be announced at the Oscars ceremony on March 27 in Los Angeles, an event for which there is great fibrillation, but above all a lot of expectation. The 2022 Oscars will in fact have the arduous task of overturning the fortunes of the previous year’s ceremony when the show attracted a sad 9.23 million spectators, a decrease of 51% compared to the 18.69 million people who had tune in to the show a year earlier, second Vulture. For this reason, both ABC and the Academy are under pressure to reverse the audience trend, starting with hiring a host who knows how to keep the audience glued to the screen.

Although America is home to big stars, the task is not easy because it seems that no one is really willing to run for this role. There are several reasons: “Hosting the Oscars continues to be one of the least desirable jobs in modern Hollywood. The perceived downsides outweigh the benefits; in addition to forensic scrutiny of their past, prospective presenters can also expect endless footage and tweets that enliven their compatibility for the job, “Academy Awards members explained. Vulture. Many debacles are remembered in the history of the Oscarsincluding David Letterman who spent literally 11 minutes on stage without applause in 1995, the unbalanced duo of Anne Hathaway and James Franco from 2011, the episode of 2018 when Kevin Hart resigned after a series of his homophobic tweets were returned to the surface.

The Academy experts would like a comedian, ABC vetoes presenters like Jimmy Fallon because of a rival broadcaster (NBC) and in all this the eligible names seem very few. Tom Holland, Zendaya and Pete Davidson seem to be the only ones to have applied but the road to find out who will agree to lead the evening is still long. For now, however, we are content to take a peek at the films in competition, with thelist of nominations in the main categories of the 2022 Oscars.

The 2022 Oscar nominations

Best Film

Belfast

TAIL

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dunes

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Best International Film

Drive my Car

It was the hand of God

The Worst Person in the World

Flee

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Best Animated Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Judy Dench (Belfast)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Best Supporting Actor

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (Coda)

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

JK Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Best Costumes

Cruella

Cyrano

Dunes

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast, Kenneth Branagh

Don’t Look Up, Adam McKay, David Sirota

King Richard, Zach Baylin

Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson

The Worst Person in the World, Eskil Vogt, Joachim Troer

Best soundtrack

Don’t Look Up, Nicholas Britell

Dune, Hans Zimmer

Encanto, Germaine Franco

Parallel Mothers, Alberto Iglesias

The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood

Best sound

Belfast

Dunes

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Animated Short

Affairs of the Art

Beast

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Best Live Action Short

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

