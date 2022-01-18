It was the hand of God nominated for Best Production Design in a Contemporary Film

Not only Oscars and Golden Globes, Paolo Sorrentino’s film was also nominated for the awards assigned by the union of American scenographers: the ASDSA Awards.

You don’t live on Oscars and Golden Globes alone in Hollywood. Waiting for what will be on the night of the Oscars and the Academy Awards, Paolo Sorrentino’s film It was the hand of God was nominated for Set Decorators Society of America Awards, the ASDSA Awards. This is the highest recognition attributed to the best set designers, and for Paolo Sorrentino’s film Iole Autero and Carmine Guarino were nominated, respectively voted as Production Designer and Set Designer.

Nominations for the ASDSA Awards 2022

Nominations include the best films of the season and the winners will be announced on February 22nd. The categories are: contemporary film, period film, science fiction or fantasy film, comedy or musical. It was the hand of God is candidate like Best Production Design in a Contemporary Film and will have to contend with James Bond (No Time to Die by Cary Fukunaga) and with the film that got everyone talking, especially on social media, Don’t Look Up by Adam McKay. Here is the complete list

Best Production Design in a Contemporary Film

“It was the hand of God”, the latest masterpiece by Paolo Sorrentino

The signs of the heart by Sian Heder

Don’t Look Up by Adam McKay

It was the hand of God by Paolo Sorrentino

The dark daughter by Maggie Gyllenhaal

No Time to Die by Cary Fukunaga

Best Production Design in a Costume Film

Being the Ricardos by Aaron Sorkin

House of Gucci by Ridley Scott

Licorice Pizza by Paul Thomas Anderson

The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley by Guillermo del Toro

The power of the dog by Jane Campion

Benedict Cumberbatch in Dog Power

Best Production Design in a Comedy or Musical

Cruella by Craig Gillespie

Cyrano by Joe Wright

The French Dispatch by Wes Anderson

Tick, Tick… ​​Boom! by Lin-Manuel Miranda

West Side Story by Steven Spielberg

Best Production Design in a Fantasy or Sci-Fi Movie

Dunes by Denis Villeneuve

The King’s Man: The Origins by Matthew Vaughn

Matrix: Resurrections by Lana Wachowski

Spider-Man: No Way Home by Jon Watts

Macbeth by Joel Coen