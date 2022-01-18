It was the hand of God nominated for Best Production Design in a Contemporary Film

Not only Oscars and Golden Globes, Paolo Sorrentino’s film was also nominated for the awards assigned by the union of American scenographers: the ASDSA Awards.
You don’t live on Oscars and Golden Globes alone in Hollywood. Waiting for what will be on the night of the Oscars and the Academy Awards, Paolo Sorrentino’s film It was the hand of God was nominated for Set Decorators Society of America Awards, the ASDSA Awards. This is the highest recognition attributed to the best set designers, and for Paolo Sorrentino’s film Iole Autero and Carmine Guarino were nominated, respectively voted as Production Designer and Set Designer.
Nominations for the ASDSA Awards 2022
Nominations include the best films of the season and the winners will be announced on February 22nd. The categories are: contemporary film, period film, science fiction or fantasy film, comedy or musical. It was the hand of God is candidate like Best Production Design in a Contemporary Film and will have to contend with James Bond (No Time to Die by Cary Fukunaga) and with the film that got everyone talking, especially on social media, Don’t Look Up by Adam McKay. Here is the complete list
Best Production Design in a Contemporary Film
“It was the hand of God”, the latest masterpiece by Paolo Sorrentino
The signs of the heart by Sian Heder
Don’t Look Up by Adam McKay
It was the hand of God by Paolo Sorrentino
The dark daughter by Maggie Gyllenhaal
No Time to Die by Cary Fukunaga
Best Production Design in a Costume Film
Being the Ricardos by Aaron Sorkin
House of Gucci by Ridley Scott
Licorice Pizza by Paul Thomas Anderson
The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley by Guillermo del Toro
The power of the dog by Jane Campion
Benedict Cumberbatch in Dog Power
Best Production Design in a Comedy or Musical
Cruella by Craig Gillespie
Cyrano by Joe Wright
The French Dispatch by Wes Anderson
Tick, Tick… Boom! by Lin-Manuel Miranda
West Side Story by Steven Spielberg
Best Production Design in a Fantasy or Sci-Fi Movie
Dunes by Denis Villeneuve
The King’s Man: The Origins by Matthew Vaughn
Matrix: Resurrections by Lana Wachowski
Spider-Man: No Way Home by Jon Watts
Macbeth by Joel Coen