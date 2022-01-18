It was the hand of God nominated for the prize of the union of American scenographers

Among the films nominated for the Set Decorators Society of America Awards, prizes from the union of American scenographers, there is It was the hand of God by our Paolo Sorrentino, which has a series of fearsome competitors.

In and around Hollywood, there is always news of awards for films, actors, even directors, be they the Oscars, the Golden Globes, the Screen Actors Guild Awards and so on. But today we want to talk about Set Decorators Society of America Awards (or ASDSA Awards) awards that are attributed to the best scenographers, and this is because among the nominated titles there is It was the hand of God from Paolo Sorrentino, for which they were nominated Carmine Guarino And Iole Autero. For the sake of precision we will say that the former was voted as a set designer and the latter as a Production Designer. And in fact, for each film selected by the US Set Designers Union there are two people.

The other titles are all of the utmost importance and they range from Dunes to West Side Story, from The power of the dog to Licorice Pizza. The winners will be announced on February 22nd and the categories are: contemporary film, costume film, science fiction or fantasy film, comedy or musical.

Nominations for the ASDSA Awards

Here is the full list of nominees for the 2021 Set Decorators Society of America Awards divided into the four categories of the prize:

Best Production Design in a Contemporary Film

The signs of the heart (from Sian Heder)

Don’t Look Up (from Adam McKay)

It was the hand of God (from Paolo Sorrentino)

The dark daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal)

No Time to Die (from Cary Fukunaga)

Best Production Design in a Costume Film

Being the Ricardos (from Aaron Sorkin)

House of Gucci (from Ridley Scott)

Licorice Pizza (from Paul Thomas Anderson)

The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley (from Guillermo del Toro)

The power of the dog (from Jane Campion)

Best Production Design in a Fantasy or Sci-Fi Movie

Dunes (from Denis Villeneuve)

The King’s Man: The Origins (from Matthew Vaughn)

Matrix: Resurrections (from Lana Wachowski)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (from Jon Watts)

Macbeth (from Joel Coen)

Best Production Design in a Comedy or Musical

Cruella (from Craig Gillespie)

Cyrano (Joe Wright)

The French Dispatch (from Wes Anderson)

Tick, Tick… ​​Boom! (from Lin-Manuel Miranda)

West Side Story (from Steven Spielberg)