It was the hand of god, other nominations | Friend

The best news comes straight from Los Angeles. Which, we admit, we expected it. Not just because It was the hand of God it is objectively a good movie. But because he liked it so much that he was nominated for the main awards. And the 2022 Oscars are no exception. Among the nominations just announced, Paolo Sorrentino got the one for Best Foreign Film. It will not be easy for the Neapolitan director to do an encore afterwards The great beauty. The two biggest contenders are, in fact, the superfavorite (and supernominated) Drive my car from Japan, and Norwegian The worst person in the world. The appointment is for March 27 with the handover ceremony.

Italy at the 2022 Oscars

Not only Paolo Sorrentino and It was the hand of God. Taking a quick look at the nominations just announced, we also find a bit of Italy in the other nominees. First of all, among the animated films there is Luca. Directed by the Genoese by birth (but then de facto American) Enrico Casarosahis first feature film, produced by Pixar and Disney.

Then new candidacy for Massimo Cantini Parrini. That after that of last year for Pinocchio, brings home another one for Best Costumes by Cyrano. (READ OUR INTERVIEW HERE)

But there is also the soul of Elena Ferrante. Because the second Oscar nomination of his life, Maggie Gyllenhaal won her over for the non-original screenplay of The dark daughterbased on one of the novels by the mysterious author of The brilliant friend. Film that wins two other female nominations for actresses Olivia Colman And Jessie Buckley.

The 2022 Oscars fix the shot: surprises and big exclusions

There aren’t many surprises in these 2022 Oscar nominations. But, unlike the awards that preceded them, they have rebalanced the powers at stake. Meanwhile, with the deserved candidacy a Kristen Stewart for Spencer, snubbed so far. Then with that a Denzel Washington for Macbeth, he too little present in this round of awards.

The protagonists of Don’t look uptwo big bucks like Leonardo Dicaprio And Jennifer Lawrence. But among the great excluded the name of Lady Gaga. So far his performance in House of Gucci seemed to have gotten a lot of acclaim (one of the great mysteries of life). But the Academy members didn’t like it. On the other hand, we regret the absence of Catriona Balfewhose touching acting in Belfast it deserved recognition. In the apotheosis of Dunes, the absence of Denis Villeneuve among directors.

Dog Power and Dune the most named, but Kenneth Branagh triumphs

The power of the dogthe rough western of Jane Campionis the film that got the most nominations: 12. Follows Dunes with 10 and, paired West Side Story And Belfast with 7. However it goes is the triumph of Kenneth Branagh who proved to be a great author and director even by abandoning his beloved Shakespeare.

Small curiosities about the 2022 Oscars

Kenneth Branagh is the first person to earn seven Oscar nominations in seven different categories. He was nominated for directing, film and original screenplay this year. But he had already gotten those best actor for Henry V (1989), best live short film for The swan song (1992), Best Supporting Actor for Marilyn (2011) and best non-original screenplay for Hamlet (1996).

Ariana DeBose is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for West Side Story. For the same role, 60 years ago, Rita Moreno won the Oscar, the first Hispanic woman in history. Is that a good omen?

Troy Kotsur is the second deaf actor to receive a nomination for playing a deaf character in The signs of the heart. The first had been Marlee Matlinco-star of this film, who had won it for Children of a lesser God in 1987.

Family peace is assured in the Bardem-Cruz house. The two Spanish stars Javier Bardem And Penelope Cruzhusband and wife in life, each garnered a nomination as Best Actors for Being the Ricardos And Madres Paralelas. As well as another married couple can celebrate together: Jesse Plemons And Kirsten Dunst for The power of the dog.

But here are all the most important nominations

Best Foreign Film

Drive my car (Japan)

Flee (Denmark)

It was the hand of God (Italy)

The worst person in the world (Norway)

Lunana – A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

Best Film

Belfast

The signs of the heart

Don’t look up

Drive my car

Dunes

A winning family

Licorice Pizza

The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley

The power of the dog

West Side Story

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh for Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi for Drive my car

Paul Thomas Anderson for Liquorice Pizza

Jane Campion for Dog Power

Steven Spielberg for West Side Story

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman for The Dark Daughter

Penelope Cruz for Madres paralelas

Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart for Spencer

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem for Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch for Dog Power

Andrew Garfield for Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!

Will Smith for A Winning Family

Denzel Washington for Macbeth

Best Supporting Actress

Aunjanue Ellis for A Winning Family – King Richard

Ariana DeBose for West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst for Dog Power

Dame Judy Dench for Belfast

Jessie Buckley for The Dark Daughter

Best Supporting Actor

Jesse Plemons for Dog Power

Ciarán Hinds for Belfast

Troy Kotsur for The Signs of the Heart

JK Simmons for Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee The power of the dog

Best Non-Original Screenplay

The signs of Siân Heder’s heart

Drive My Car by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe

Dune by Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth

Maggie Gyllenhaal’s dark daughter

The Power of Jane Campion’s Dog

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast by Kenneth Branagh

Don’t Look Up by Adam McKay and David Sirota

A winning family by Zach Baylin

Licorice Pizza by Paul Thomas Anderson

The Worst Person in the World by Eskil Vogt and Joachim Troer

Best Animated Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells against the machines

Raya and the last dragon

Best song

Be Alive (A Winning Family), Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Dixson

Dos Oruguitas (Encanto), Lin-Manuel Miranda

Down to Joy (Belfast), Van Morrison

No Time to Die (007- No Time to Die), Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

Somehow You Do (Four Good Days), Diane Warren

Best Costumes

Cruella

Cyrano

Dunes

The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

