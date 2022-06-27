“It was the most authentic shot we had”

Since he was given the role of Thor and the Mjolnir, Chris Hemsworth He has become one of the fiercest and strongest actors in all of Hollywood. About to release a new installment of the god of Marvel, the Australian actor who had a moment at the beginning of his career in which he not only met a co-star as strong as him, but also ended up hitting him by accident .

This has been revealed by Hemsworth in an interview during the promotion of Thor: Love and Thunderin which he confesses that Kristen Stewart had a slip during the filming of Snowwhite and the legend of the hunter and hit him by mistake during an action scene: “It bothered me more that he didn’t continue with the shotHemsworth jokes about Stewart.She kind of hit me and then immediately apologized like, ‘Oh my God, I’m so sorry.‘” adds the actor, who was 28 years old and had just started his career in Hollywood when the anecdote took place.

Snowwhite and the legend of the hunter premiered just 10 years ago and it was a darker and longer adaptation of the classic tale of the Grimm brothers. For Hemsworth it was one of her first roles while for Stewart it was a way to distance herself a bit from Twilightalthough he ended up getting the nomination for Razzie you too. Perhaps he had to see that they left out the shot in which he hit his co-star, who according to this “it was the most authentic take we had“.

ten years after Snowwhite and the legend of the hunterthe Australian continues to exhibit his great physique in the cinema thanks to action roles such as tyler rake or the MCU movies in which he brings Thor to life. Ironically, it seems that in Thor: Love and Thunder the same thing could happen to him as ten years ago, since his reunion with Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) doesn’t seem like it will be quite as expected, and because this one is now much more changed (and muscular). It is better for Hemsworth that Portman does not mark a Kristen Stewart and hit him in the face.

Do you want to receive the best movie and series recommendations in your email every Friday? Sign up for our Newsletter.