World

it was the mother, believed she was disabled PHOTO

Photo of James Reno James Reno24 mins ago
0 18 1 minute read

Torre del Greco – He believed that the 2-year-old son was suffering from mental retardation, although there was no health confirmation in this regard. So last night she left the house with the baby, went to the seashore and around 10:45 pm threw him into the water. Soon after he asked for help, but it was already too late: there was already nothing more for the little one to do and when some boys – called by the screams of his mother – managed to get him out, the little one was already dead. The police also arrived on the spot, alerted by her husband, who, not finding his wife at home, had feared the worst.

It is a terrible story that is currently occupying the national news, shocking public opinion. The mother, a 40-year-old Neapolitan from Torre del Greco, was put under pressure all night by the Neapolitan prosecutors and this afternoon she will be transferred to the women’s prison in Pozzuoli for the crime of voluntary homicide. Initially there was a rumor that it had been a suicide attempt by the woman, who would have tried to kill herself by taking her son with her, but the investigations of the carabinieri have clarified the tragic dynamics.

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno24 mins ago
0 18 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Patrick Zaki is free, the Egyptian student released from prison

4 weeks ago

political drama, because the president risks – Libero Quotidiano

November 15, 2021

“Military missions in defense of fossil energy”. Eni: instrumental thesis

4 weeks ago

La Greta from China: “The climate crisis is global. It is useless to look for the culprits, we need a new economy “

November 2, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button