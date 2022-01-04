it was the mother, believed she was disabled PHOTO

Torre del Greco – He believed that the 2-year-old son was suffering from mental retardation, although there was no health confirmation in this regard. So last night she left the house with the baby, went to the seashore and around 10:45 pm threw him into the water. Soon after he asked for help, but it was already too late: there was already nothing more for the little one to do and when some boys – called by the screams of his mother – managed to get him out, the little one was already dead. The police also arrived on the spot, alerted by her husband, who, not finding his wife at home, had feared the worst.

It is a terrible story that is currently occupying the national news, shocking public opinion. The mother, a 40-year-old Neapolitan from Torre del Greco, was put under pressure all night by the Neapolitan prosecutors and this afternoon she will be transferred to the women’s prison in Pozzuoli for the crime of voluntary homicide. Initially there was a rumor that it had been a suicide attempt by the woman, who would have tried to kill herself by taking her son with her, but the investigations of the carabinieri have clarified the tragic dynamics.