“it was the worst experience of my career”

Ben Affleck made a very important decision, the actor abandoned the role of Batman and in a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times he indulged in a long reflection on his career and how being the protagonist of Justice League (by Joss Whedon) has probably contributed to this painful choice.

Affleck reported that the participation in Justice League marked the lowest point for him. He was careful to point out that these feelings of his are not identifying the quality of the project, explaining that the overall bad experience it was due to a combination of factors, including his divorce from actress Jennifer Garner, his frequent travels, the death of director Zack Snyder’s daughter, and subsequent filming with Whedon.

Here are his words: “It was simply the worst experience of my life. It was terrible. It was everything I didn’t like ”. Unfortunately for him this experience in Justice League it wasn’t the last time Affleck was disappointed. After playing Bruce Wayne both in Justice League that in Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice of 2016 alongside Henry Cavill, Affleck was supposed to direct and star in the indie film The Batman but as we all know abandoned the project in 2019.

Affleck is experiencing the change of cinema first hand also thanks to his experience with Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel. The historical film stars Matt Damon who co-wrote the film with Affleck and Nicole Holofcener. Affleck’s performance in the film garnered positive reviews, the actor himself greatly appreciated his work, saying: “I really loved the movie and I liked what I did. I stayed disappointed that many people have not seen it. However, the difficult subject matter and the continuing difficulty of going to the cinema meant that The Last Duel did badly at the box office. ” he also admitted that perhaps cinema no longer has the same charm it once did. What do you think of these statements? Let us know in the comments!