“it was the worst idea in the world” Jennifer Lopez tackles Shakira

In 2020, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira had to share the Super Bowl poster. But one of them seems to bitterly regret this experience. We tell you everything.

This is the unmissable event for all American football fans. Every year, the Super Bowl represents the grand finale of the league championship in the United States. This exceptional match is always held on the first Sunday of February and is followed all over the world. For the show to be total, an artist at the XXL fame always happens during halftime. This show within the show has also become an event in its own right. Lady Gaga, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Madonna, Prince, Beyoncé, The Rolling Stones… The list of stars who played during the Super Bowl is impressive.

In 2020, not one, but two international artists performed for this show. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira had to share the short minutes of the show… And the spotlight what is a passage during the Super Bowl. For J.Lo, this experience seems to be regrettable. In the Netflix series Half-timewhich retraces her career, she gives herself up without restraint: “It was the worst idea in the world to have two people for the Super Bowl.”, she said. But then, for what reasons the interpreter of Jenny from the Block is she so hard on her classmate Shakira?

A lack of respect for Jennifer Lopez and Shakira

For Jennifer Lopez, having two singers headlining an event like the Super Bowl seems like an aberration. This would not allow the public to understand the message that the artist wishes to convey. “This ain’t just some sh*t dance revue. We have to sing our message.” annoyed J.Lo. But the star’s manager, Benny Medina, seems to go further in the criticism of the organizers : “It was an insult to think that it took two Latina singers to do the same job that one artist is usually able to do.” So, simple story of ego or real problem of consideration? Everyone to judge…