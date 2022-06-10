“It was the worst idea in the world”: Two years after the Super Bowl Jennifer Lopez reveals why she did not want to share the stage with Shakira | People | Entertainment

There is no doubt that Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s halftime show at the Super Bowl will be one of the performances that will go down in history. Two divas of the show starred in a show that concentrated dance and music, and from that moment they are remembered as unique in that 2020.

All the details that the singer born in the Bronx lived in those minutes that involved months of rehearsal, are part of the documentary “Halftime” that premiered in her hometown within the framework of the Tribeca Festival.

At the film appointment, Ben Affleck’s fiancee arrived dazzling those present and at the evening the renowned artist revealed her story about the event that broke audience records.

Jennifer Lopez’s unexpected revelation about Shakira

Jennifer Lopez caused a sensation in her appearance in New York, wearing a spectacular tight dress by Tom Ford, designed in black velvet and with a transparency that surprised everyone.

After much promotion, the day of the launch of “Halftime” arrived, a production that will hit Netflix screens on June 14, and in which moviegoers will be able to enjoy the artist’s experiences, Hola magazine recalled.

The tireless preparations were the prelude to the success of the magical presentation in which JLo showed her dissatisfaction that two music greats were hired for the same show.

“We have six minutes. We have 30 seconds of a song, and if we take a minute, that’s it, we have five left. We have to have our moment. It will not be a damn dance magazine “, were some of the words that the artist expressed to justify why she did not agree to share the stage with the Colombian.

Much speculation arose when it was announced that Jennifer Lopez and Shakira would be the two big calls to animate the NBA halftime in 2020. However, the stars were always united by the same goal: to succeed in the Halftime.

And the rumors that haunted the show back then were confirmed by the artist’s testimony. “This is the worst idea in the world for two people to perform at the Super Bowl. It was the worst idea in the world, ”she mentioned, not agreeing that two great celebrities were measured in the same place.

For many these words had an impact, because the results were a complete success and both were filled with glory in an act that no one will forget. Both shone their own light and neither overshadowed the other. (AND)

We recommend these news