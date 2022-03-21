It was the worst of Tigres against Rayados, it made Gignac angry and he was left out of the Tri

André-Pierre Gignac and Tigres players

March 20, 2022 3:47 p.m.

The Clásico Regio 127 held in a University Stadium finally bursting at the seams, opted for tigers after beating two goals to nil at Monterey with French goals in the second half, victory that places them as seconds of the general table.

More news from Tigers:

He is a bench with Tigres despite being a crack and an international team has just let him go

Despite the fact that in the first half neither team was hurt by Victor Manuel’s strategy Vucetich from close back and the inability to Michael Herrera opening that bolt, things changed in the second when they began to carry out the changes.

Such modifications generated the spaces and losses of Rayados for the goals of Tigres, in which the goalkeeper is pointed out Stephen Andrada as the culprit of the goals due to his poor placement in both, being more evident in Florian’s Thauvin.

Gignac’s anger

Despite those good numbers, the player who was erratic in his passes in the second half was Xavier Aquinosituation that made anger visibly forward André-Pierre Gignac almost at the end of the match. The low level that Aquino has shown in recent years has earned him to stop being summoned to the Mexican National Team.

More news from Tigers:

The referee forgave him and saved him from ruining Tigres’ night in the Clásico Regio