it was time, a lot of money for everyone, implementing decree

With the Dostegni ter decree, the brand new non-repayable contributions arrive and many are celebrating.

The covid pandemic has hit businesses and households hard. Many have slipped below the poverty line and there is insistence on the basic income coming from the EU. But for all those economic activities hard hit by the pandemic and its closures, concrete help comes from the state. The new grants go to help a very large audience of citizens and many can breathe a sigh of relief. The stakes to be respected are having suffered considerable damage from the pandemic, therefore the supports do not go to help everyone without distinction but those of whom have been affected by Covid. Let’s see how to get the money.

How to get them

Non-repayable grants will benefit those activities that at the end of 2019 were not in bad economic conditions and that were within the 2 million turnover. Here is how these two stakes identify the beneficiaries in small and medium-sized companies and which worked well until the arrival of the covid. The other issue is that between 2019 and 2021 there was a reduction in revenues of at least 30%. So a notable blow that is restored with lost funds. Restaurants, bars and catering, but also professional and amateur sports associations do not escape the non-repayable fund. Indeed, the sports associations will have funds for advertising and sanitation of the environments. Fashion, textiles, the retail sale of shoes, bags and perfumes are highly regarded by the refreshment points. But the wedding sector has a special place, hit hard by the closures. Culture, with cinemas and theaters, but also museums, will benefit. But when does the promised money arrive? Once the implementing decree has been approved, the methods and times for applications and disbursements will be known with certainty.

But in the meantime, he signs up to ask (you can ask on the EU website) for the European Basic Income that could support those who risk closing down today.

The problem is the timing of the implementation decree, still uncertain.