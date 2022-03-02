“It was very strong”: Mauricio Ochmann reveals that he was about to commit suicide with drugs

Mauricio Ochmann opened his heart and in an interview with Yordi Rosado for your YouTube channel spoke of some of the most painful experiences he has experienced throughout his life, including abandonment, addictions and his two divorces.

in the conversation, Ochmann recognized that from an early age and as a consequence of the feeling of abandonment he suffered Being adopted as a child He had his first approaches with alcohol and later with drugs, something that caused him a severe addiction problem.

“When I go to the rehabilitation center I discover that what I was doing was a slow death, a slow suicide since I was little because of everything I was feeling and I wasn’t facing and I wasn’t knowing how to deal with my fears, with my monsters from the past,” she said.

“As time and life passed, not just a little alcohol was good for me, because that’s what alcohol and the body have, that maybe with three, four at the beginning; then you need more something stronger and stronger. Then I met drugs,” she added.

Mauricio Ochmann in an interview with Yordi Rosado

Photo: Instagram @yordirosadooficial

Years later, as a result of his drug use, his marriage to his first wife, María José del Valle Prieto and mother of his daughter Lorenza, did not work outwhich led him to think about committing suicide.

“I had planned to die. I said ‘I’m not worth anything, I’m leaving’. She brought her a stuffed animal; I put it in her bed, they were not there. And I was about to call the dealer to ask him for a considerable amount of drugs to lock me up alone, say goodbye and goodbye,” he said, visibly affected.

Mauricio Ochmann hit rock bottom and changed his life

However, unexpectedly, Mauricio felt that he wanted to do something different, He called a friend and decided to go to hospital.

“That moment was very strong because something inside me said ‘Mau you have lived a life of death; you have been trying to survive everything that has happened to you. Why don’t you give yourself a chance to live?’ One thing inside and a peace came over me,” she added.

“I must thank my daughter Lorenza, because her birth was what made me click internally and I said ‘I can’t continue doing things, I want to be a responsible father'”, he added.

Mauricio Ochmann and his daughter Lorenza

Photo: Instagram @mauochmann

Since then, the protagonist of “El Chema” has not consumed any type of substance again and has been sober for 15 years.