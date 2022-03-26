It wasn’t always ‘Meredith’: this is how Ellen Pompeo looked before ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, she even appeared on ‘Friends’!

It was in 2005, when ABC Signature bet on the talent of the star of Ellen Pompeo to be the protagonist of the series, “Greys Anatomy” without ever imagining the success it would be.

And it is that throughout 18 successful seasons, the world has been able to immerse itself in the world of a hospital and the complications that the health sector is experiencing, placing the drama as one of the best series of all time.

However, its protagonist has known how to catapult his career beyond the life of the famous entertainer, despite the fact that he is one of the stars who has had to carry the burden of his successful character.

What is a fact is that the American actress has just over 30 years of artistic career, which has led her to stand at the top of her professional career.

Despite the fact that everyone places her because of her participation in the ABC series, Pompeo has played more than 15 characters in her career, and even alongside great stars such as film director Steven Spielberg and Oscar winner Leonardo. DiCaprio.

The actress has changed and matured a lot over the years. Photo: Twitter

Although he has had his time on the big screen, most of his success has been on TV, and at 52 years of age, these have been his most memorable performances.

“Catch Me If You Can” (2003)

Despite the fact that within this melodrama she played a secondary role, the actress gave life to ‘Marcie’, a stewardess who was in love and then abandoned by Dicaprio’s character.

“Friends” (2005)

Just a year before the series that would make her internationally famous was released, Ellen Pompeo participated in a single episode of the series starring Jennifer Anniston.

It was the 11th episode of the last season, as it gave life to the crush of the university of two of the main characters of the series: “Chandler” and “Ross” several years before.

Daredevil (2003)

Another of the most remembered secondary participations of the actress before her move to the “world of medicine”, was next to the fashionable actor Ben Affleck and here we remember it.

And it is that the beloved doctor “Meredith Grey” served in 2003 as ‘Karen Page’, before Disney took over Marvel and catapulted it as a franchise capable of expanding and building its own cinematographic universe.

GBR.