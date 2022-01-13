“It wasn’t an easy match. New protocol? We have to adapt, not argue. About Inter …”

Gian Piero Gasperini, Atalanta coach, analyzed the Coppa Italia match against Venice. “You are well used to it, the matches do not always end safely, there are tough matches, despite the dangerous situations we continued to play, it was a good sign. Their dangers could have come from a corner kick, we held up well in defense. , most of the matches are like that. Venezia played well, they went to five hoping to be able to keep the game open and then draw it. There was the right competitive spirit, it was not an easy game. If you score a goal first you suffer less, but that’s okay “.

Is the Coppa Italia important to you?

“We play game after game. Everything has become complicated in the last few days, we had few choices ahead. When you have a lot of absences in the same department you can have some problems. Then whoever entered played well. We are in a moment of emergency even if we try to hide it. Malinovskyi and Ilicic will return, it will be difficult to recover Zapata and Gosens, we will see what we can do. Will Zapata play with Lazio? 3-4 more players “.

Is Inter now there?

“From tomorrow we will start thinking about Inter. They have quality, they are demonstrating it, I must not compliment them. We have passed the round, now we have to recover some players, then we will try to reach the best. We lost Djimsiti this morning for tonsillitis, not for Covid. We hope to recover him too “.

Scalvini?

“Scalvini played a good game, he has the means and he has margins, he will have to grow, these are games that help him and can give him time. He made a positive performance, then the game was tense, De Roon’s physicality was important. in the race finale “.

What do you think of the new protocol?

“It is a measure and I am adapting, it was a measure that has been adopted and we cannot discuss, we must adapt. I can only hope that this thing ends quickly, it is penalizing for the whole world. We hope to get out of it as soon as possible. this situation”.