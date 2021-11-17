“It wasn’t easy last season”

Andrew Pinamonti after one seasonInter as a reserve he went on loan toEmpoli. Here he is starting to play again, but above all to be important for the team. The striker, interviewed by Tuttomercatoweb, took stock of this early season:

“I am very satisfied for the moment, we are respecting the expectations we set ourselves. We are a newly promoted player, we were perhaps seen as the one who could struggle. There are difficulties but day after day we work to get on the pitch and show what we know how to do. . Personally I am satisfied with my start: I have 4 goals, my record is 5, I hope to continue like this. ”

Andrea Pinamonti – Inter

The attacker spoke of the relationship with the coach:

“I also came to Empoli for Andreazzoli: I already had him in Genoa, his game is suitable for me. He is offensive, there is a lot of pressure, even during the week we work hard to then go to the pitch. ” offense to consider oneself smaller, it takes humility to understand that there are those who are better equipped than us: however, taking the field without hiding, openly, without fear that it is Juventus or otherwise, is the winning weapon to do as best as possible “.

Inevitable it vent from Pinamonti on Inter, which cornered him last season:

“I was the first to want to get involved. At Inter I played little, I knew it but it is never easy to play a reserve season. Even here it took me weeks to get back to the game pace, then I got what I didn’t. They can only improve. Gain confidence. And for the national team … I was expecting the question: Italy is going through a difficult period, but it is part of the game. Three months ago it was the strongest in the world, now it’s time to criticize after a few games. I can only improve to aim for the maximum, that’s something I want: I want to reach the maximum in all my goals, the national team is also part of it.



