News

“It wasn’t easy to get back on set”

Photo of James Reno James Reno4 hours ago
0 20 2 minutes read





“Then they take you there and you say ‘Oh right, I didn’t think about what was going on the last time I was here’ – continues Aniston – And I was taken by surprise. ‘Hi, past, do you remember me? how did it suck? Did you think that everything was in front of you and that life was going to be just wonderful and then you went through the most difficult moment of your life? ‘… “.

The leap into the past, which made her relive very bad moments in her private life such as the separation from Brad Pitt, was very painful for Jennifer: “It was all very jarring and of course you have cameras everywhere and you are already quite a bit. ’emotionally unstable, at certain moments I went away. I don’t know how the others managed to avoid it … “.

COULD IT BE INTERESTING FOR YOU:


Photo of James Reno James Reno4 hours ago
0 20 2 minutes read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Reese Witherspoon Thanksgiving Day: Family Photos

September 27, 2021

Don’t Look Up, the Italian trailer of the film [HD]

3 weeks ago

Red Notice: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot first on Netflix

2 weeks ago

The report cards of the fourth live of X Factor

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button