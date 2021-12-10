“It wasn’t easy to get back on set”

“Then they take you there and you say ‘Oh right, I didn’t think about what was going on the last time I was here’ – continues Aniston – And I was taken by surprise. ‘Hi, past, do you remember me? how did it suck? Did you think that everything was in front of you and that life was going to be just wonderful and then you went through the most difficult moment of your life? ‘… “.

The leap into the past, which made her relive very bad moments in her private life such as the separation from Brad Pitt, was very painful for Jennifer: “It was all very jarring and of course you have cameras everywhere and you are already quite a bit. ’emotionally unstable, at certain moments I went away. I don’t know how the others managed to avoid it … “.

